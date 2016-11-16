Evetts going Wright way, say Grand Slam rivals

Southam darts pro Ted Evetts picked up a host of plaudits despite suffering defeats in all three of his SINGHA Grand Slam of Darts group games in Wolverhampton.

On his televised debut, Evetts missed seven of his eight attempts at a double in his opening 5-1 defeat to Australia’s Simon Whitlock

However, Whitlock was aware the final scoreline was harsh on the 19-year-old qualifier.

“That’s a good win for me,” said Whitlock. “This was Ted’s first match on TV and I think my experience got me through that, and I played some good darts.”

Evetts followed up with a narrow 5-4 defeat to Lakeside finalist Jeff Smith, who admitted he was “lucky” after taking out 76 in the deciding leg to end the teenager’s hopes of qualifying.

“I was behind in every single leg but Ted played quite well, and when the opportunity presented itself at the end I was lucky enough to take it,” said Smith.

Evetts reserved his best performance for his final match, however, matching world number five Peter Wright’s 100.39 average despite suffering a 5-3 defeat.

His display prompted Wright to tweet him: “You have a great future in darts. Keep it up.”

For his part, Evetts said it was an excellent way to sign off his first Grand Slam of Darts experience.

“Loved it up on that stage and was very happy with last night’s performance as well!”