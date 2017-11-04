Doubles disappointment for Leamington’s Midland veterans

Leamington Veterans A suffered a setback to their Midland League Division One campaign when losing their opening fixture 6-4 to newly promoted Nuneaton A, writes Phil John.

Alan Cotton and Simon Griew both won two singles to keep Leamington well in contention and were unfortunate to lose a crucial five-set doubles encounter which would have given them a share of the spoils.

Mick Alsop and Paul Calloway turned in excellent performances for Nuneaton, winning two singles apiece and combining for the doubles, while Bob Whittaker added a further single to give the Nuneaton side the edge.

Leamington Veterans C also tasted defeat in their opening Midland League Division Two fixture, going down 8-2 at Telford.

Gary Jackson provided the only salvation with two good wins.

In Division Two of the Leamington League, Rugby B moved into third place courtesy of an 8-2 victory over Millennium A.

Bradley Matthews returned three wins and Jack Evans and Ben Holvey gained braces with Holvey and Matthews successful in the doubles.

Peter Harris and Christian Ward responded.

Nomads Aces went fourth with a convincing 8-2 win over County Council C.

Simon Nolan and Paul Rowan won their three singles and Andy Davies notched two victories.

Mark Freeman took a single for Council and steered Cliff Jackson to the doubles.

A James Glazzard-inspired Nomads Enigmas edged out St George’s C 6-4 with Glazzard in fine form to bag a fine treble.

Steve Proctor won two and Malc Macfarlane one.

St George’s replied through Brian Aston (2) and Gary Edwards (1), with Aston joining Kevin Finn to take the doubles.

Free Church E also conquered St George’s C, 7-3.

Chris and Phil Blowey both grabbed hat-tricks and Emily Beasley chipped in with a single.

Aston and reserve Andy Caine had single wins and Aston again proved his doubles’ value but this time with Len Coonan.

Division Three leaders Free Church H suffered defeat at the hands of Nomads Codgers for whom Les Hoggins won three.

Richard Miles (2) and John Taylor (1) added to the total with their final seventh point coming from the pairing of Hoggins and Miles.

Eduardo Bolanos, Milly Green and Jenny Singleton all bagged singles for Free Church.

Snitterfield A have usurped them at the top after whitewashing Warwick University A 10-0.

Stuart Ayres, Tim Fell and Michael Credland did the damage.

Snitterfield then accounted for Millennium B 8-2 courtesy of Credland (3), Michael Klein (3) and Ayres (2).

Lewis Cox secured the Banbury points.

Whitnash B went joint second of Division Three after edging out Flavels A 6-4 for whom Trevor Bradley won a triple.

Roger Potts added one but the villagers took the verdict with two wins apiece from Richard Smith and Greg Swan, a single from Dennis Woodhead and a doubles victory courtesy of Smith and Woodhead.

Free Church G clawed themselves off the foot of the table when trouncing Warwick University 10-0 through Milly Bradshaw, Tom Fletcher and Jenny Singleton.

Eathorpe D are the new leaders in Division Four after eclipsing WCC F 10-0, Sophie Cooper, Paul Deavall and Shaun Martin the trio responsible.

Two 4-1 wins have pushed Rugby F to the top of Division A.

Tie Chen (2), daughter Angel (1) and the doubles swept aside Snitterfield B for whom Vince Ford got the consolation.

Angel and William Chen then wrapped up all the singles against Free Church N, just losing the doubles to Phil Booth and Richard Pittaway.

In Division B, first played second as Ashorne A thrashed their B side 5-0 thanks to Steve Bolton and Roger Pye who have yet to concede a point.

Likewise, Rugby G have an unblemished record in Division E, with Eathorpe L becoming the latest victims of Alex Bowe and Josh Tyagi.