Dorning and Weaving lead Free Church A to top spot

Lillington Free Church A leapt to the top of Division One after defeating County Council B 8-2, writes Phil John.

Lee Dorning and Sam Weaving were undefeated in singles and doubles and Sam Wiggins added one, losing to Simon Griew and Martin Hunter.

This was followed by a 9-1 win over struggling Nomads A in which Dorning and Weaving claimed maximums and the doubles and Wiggins won two. Simon Nolan staved off the whitewash.

Rugby A are second, 15 points adrift but with two matches in hand.

Trebles from Ryan Lines and reserve Danny Orr, a single from Sam Cafearo and a Cafearo/Lines doubles win saw them to eight points against Wellesbourne for whom Alan Cotton and Gary Stewart both won once.

Colebridge A are two points behind in third after whitewashing County Council A through Chris Burgess, Kate Hughes and Mike Rinnhofer.

The top two clashed in Division Two, with Free Church E and Whitnash A sharing the points.

Mark Woolerton took a maximum for Whitnash, aided by Paul Riman who helped him to the doubles and won once. Dave Ramsey and Anthony Smith had two wins apiece and Mark Bolshaw provided a single in reply.

Free Church C are third after accounting for Rugby B 7-3. Michael Ho’s hat-trick included a first defeat of the season for Danny Orr. Jeff Harris added two and Tom Harris one, Jeff joining Ho for the doubles.

Free Church D beat their F side 7-3 with Ricardo Bolanos and Lewis Singleton grabbing trebles. Livvy Fletcher added one. Nikit Sajiv and Adam Pulman replied with singles and Pulman joined James Robertson for the doubles.

County Council D have opened up an eight-point gap at the summit of Division Three after overcoming Nomads Codgers 8-2.

Mark Freeman secured his three and the doubles with Cliff Jackson who won twice. Tony Ford also tasted victory on two occasions while Steve Kurle and Richard Miles picked up two useful points in response.

Jack Evans and Bradley Matthews won all their singles as Rugby F nudged out second-placed Millennium B 6-4.

Flavels A are also in promotion contention after beating Free Church G 8-2.

Trevor Bradley maintained his perfect record and partnered Roger Potts to the doubles. Steve Lyons and Dot Macfarlane added two apiece but failed to get the better of Milly Bradshaw.

Free Church H moved away from the relegation spots with an 8-2 success at Eathorpe B.

Emma Kilpatrick and Jenny Singleton led the way with hat-tricks and the doubles and Emily Beasley nabbed a single.

Flavels B have their eye on the title in Division A after crushing Free Church N 4-1, Mick Bennett and Sam Bradley taking all the singles.

In Division B, Eathorpe E showed no mercy to their F team, taking all five points through Luca Bloodworth and James Stone.

However, the boot was on the other foot when they played leaders Free Church P as they lost all five sets to Milly Green and Josh Yarrow.

Free Church S shot to the top of Division C after routing FISSC B 5-0, Alex Costa and Findlay Douglas inflicting the damage.

n Eduardo Bolanos enjoyed his best tournament performance to date at the Burton-Uxbridge tournament in Burton-on-Trent.

In the primary boys’ competition he finished second in his group, losing to Lennon Maughan of Yorkshire but beating Georgios Gerakios of Notts and Toby Fletcher of Staffs.

This put him in the semi-final where he went down in four to Yorkshire’s Luke Hodgson.

In the under-13s’ event, he won two of his four group matches to gain entry to the consolation competition where he reached the final, losing out to Notts’ Cameron Driver who he had beaten in the group stage.