Dhesi’s debut is a history-making moment for local Sikh females

Fitzpatrick’s ABC’s Lisa Dhesi created her own little piece of history last Saturday when she became the first Sikh female to box out of Leamington and Warwick.

Dhesi walked into Fitzpatrick’s four months ago and immediately impressed coaching staff with her drive and no-nonsense attitude.

And it was that steely determination which fast-tracked the 23-year-old to a competitive bout, according to coach Babs Kandola.

“Lisa is a joy to train,” said Kandola. “She trains in a businesslike manner with a smile on her face and has been a welcome addition to our club, often training twice a day alongside fellow Fitzpatrick’s female Bella Madden.”

Dhesi made her debut at Berinsfield ABC, near Oxford, where she was facing the host club’s Layla-Star Churcher.

In a well-matched bout, her strength and determination shone through, earning Dhesi a technical knockout in the second round.

“The club is buzzing right now,” said head coach Derek Fitzpatrick.

“The addition of Lisa to the team is brilliant and is testimony to the work the club is doing up at its base at the Leamington Gudwara.

“All at the club would like to thank the temple for its continued support.”