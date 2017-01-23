Dhesi gets the year off to a flying start for Fitzpatrick’s

Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Gym got their 2017 campaign off to a winning start, with Lisa Dhesi overcoming Derby’s Tara Simpkin on points at Newdigate.

Dhesi had stopped her two previous opponents but according to coach Derek Fitzpatrick, her third bout was more of a war of attrition.

“It was quite a tear-up,” said Fiztpatrick.

“This was by some way the most gruelling battle I have witnessed between two female boxers.

“Both girls were biting down on their gum shields and showing massive heart a determination.

“And If the truth be told , it was a tough decision.

“Both girls walked away as winners for me.

Dhesi edged the fight on a split decision and Fitzpatrick said she would benefit from the experience.

“This was a massive learning fight for Lisa and we are looking forward to employing those lessons.”