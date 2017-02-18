County Council B shock title-chasing Colebridge

County Council B grabbed the headlines in the Leamington & District League Division One after contesting a superb draw with title-challenging Colebridge, writes Phil John.

Kate Hughes won her three for the Birmingham side and Anthony Ellis and Mike Rinnhofer chipped in with singles but braces from Simon Griew and Murray Stevenson, who also teamed up for the doubles, guaranteed parity.

The result enabled Free Church A to go top after overcoming their B side 9-1. Lee Dorning and Sam Weaving secured hat-tricks and the doubles and Sam Wiggins won two, losing to Charlotte Spencer in five.

Wellesbourne defeated Phoenix 6-4 in a match where no player kept a perfect record.

Alan Cotton and Gary Stewart won two apiece and the doubles, with John Price contributing one for the villagers. Callum Martin (2), Paul Calloway (1) and Mark Rose (1) responded.

In Division Two, two 7-3 wins put Free Church E in fourth position.

Bottom side Eathorpe A were disposed of when Dave Ramsey claimed a treble, Anthony Smith two and Cherry Matthews one plus a Ramsey/Smith doubles win.

Pete Titmas notched two for Eathorpe with Bernard Reman adding one.

Free Church E then faced their F side with Ramsey again unbeaten in singles and doubles with Mark Bolshaw who won two.

Matthews took the other point with F’s Nikit Sajiv enjoying two good wins and Phil Blowey taking one.

Free Church C sit top after an emphatic 8-2 success at home to Enigmas.

Michael Ho was the star with a maximum. Tom Harris and Kit Turner both won twice and combined for the doubles.

Millennium A beat Rugby B 7-3, with Christian Ward’s triple including the prize scalp of Danny Orr. Jack Garner won twice, as well as taking the doubles with Ward, and Rob Warnes added one.

Rugby C accounted for St George’s D 7-3, with all seven points coming from Hugh Crosfield and Ben Holvey.

Andy Caine, Tracey Fletcher and Richard Grover each won a single for St George’s.

Division Three leaders County Council D opened up a 15-point gap after accounting for Whitnash B 7-3.

Mark Freeman won his three and guided Cliff Jackson (2) to the doubles. Tony Ford clinched the other point. Dennis Woodhead (2) and Greg Swan (1) replied.

Free Church G put a little space between themselves and the drop zone after edging out Rugby D 6-4. Tom Fletcher and Ged Kuprys each won twice with Eve Briscoe winning once and partnering Fletcher to the doubles.

County Council C sit second after defeating Free Church G 7-3, though no one could beat Kuprys.

Doug Lowe, Steve Poole and Ian Stevens all picked up a brace of wins, with Lowe and Stevens teaming up for the doubles.

Nomads C continued their fine run with a 7-3 win over Millennium B, with Les Hoggins and Kim Wong unbeaten in singles and doubles.

The surprise package in Division Four are the young Free Church L side who moved into second spot following a resounding 8-2 win over fellow challengers Eathorpe C.

Eduardo Bolanos and Ben Hall took maximums and the doubles and Eleanor Fletcher picked up a point.

They followed it up with a tremendous 8-2 win over Free Church J whom they pushed into third place.

Bolanos and Hall again posted maximums, Fletcher added a single and joined Hall for the doubles.

Free Church I took advantage to go top after completing a narrow 6-4 win over Eathorpe D. Chris Jones led the way with a treble, Dan Shaw won twice and Pete Rourke once.