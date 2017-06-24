Cole hoping home support will lift him to his first pro title

Michael Cole (4-0-1) is aiming for perfection when he competes for the British title on BCB Promotions’ Home Turf show at Chesford Grange on July 21.

The unbeaten 29-year-old has been handed the opportunity to box for a belt in only his fifth professional contest and he told bcb-promotions.com he is delighted to be able to do it in front of his home crowd.

“It is a dream come true for me and I can’t believe I have this opportunity so soon in my career,” said Cole.

“I can’t even put into words what it would be like for me to win that title in front of my fans.

“It is all I am focused on right now. Everything has to be right before I get in the ring that night and I am working on making sure that is the case.

“As an amateur I used to love the big fights and I like to get involved in it and grasp the opportunity.

“When I hear all my support and I know that everyone has come and paid to watch me, I know I can’t let them down and I am just focused on getting the win.

“Boxing is a mental thing and everyone there cheering for me will spur me on and it will help me to put everything into the fight.

“I am happy with how things have gone so far in my career. The only frustration is I can’t seem to put everything together.

“In my first fight I showed my power, then in the second fight against Kristian Laight, who is very tricky, I was making moves on him and boxing smart.

“All the stuff I had practiced in training I put in the ring but I didn’t have the power there that night.

“So in this fight I want to put it all together and have the power and the movement and I think with the eight rounds, I will definitely get a chance to do that.”

The Napton southpaw has recorded four wins and a draw since turning pro but far from trying to protect his unbeaten record, Cole is adamant he wants to keep the big fights coming and test himself against the best.

“There will always be someone better than you, that is the way it is,” he admitted.

“I want to find that person and I want to test myself against them because that is how you improve. I want to go up against the class opponents and find my level in the sport.

“I would like to keep building and going up the levels now after this fight.

“This will be such a massive occasion for me and I want to keep that up in my career as much as I can. I know I can’t box for a belt in every fight and I have been lucky to get the chance to fight for one so early. But I want to keep at the level I am going to be at with this fight and keep learning and moving forward.”

Coventry’s British Challenge cruiserweight champion Dilly Singh (4-0) is in action for the first time since picking up his first professional title back in April.

Leamington debutants, super featherweight Michael Jephcott and welterweight Navi Mankoo, complete the card.

Tickets are priced at £60 VIP Ringside to include a two-course meal and are available by calling the boxers direct or 859331.