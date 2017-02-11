Calloway prevents Phoenix suffering a top-flight rout

Timmy Cooper and Sam Weaving were unbeaten as Free Church A maintained third place in Division One of the Leamington & District League with a 9-1 success over Phoenix, writes Phil John.

Sam Wiggins won two but tasted defeat at the hands of Paul Calloway. The two Sams paired for the doubles.

The much-awaited clash between Free Church D and Whitnash A took place in Division Two with the latter emerging 6-4 winners.

Mark Woolerton was the difference, winning his three and securing the doubles with Kevin Ariss.

Ariss and Paul Riman added singles.

Church bounced back with Ricardo Bolanos and Chris Blowey each winning twice.

Free Church D then went on to defeat their C team 6-4 courtesy of Bolanos (3), Blowey (1) and Livvy Fletcher (1) plus a Bolanos/Blowey doubles win.

Jeff and Tom Harris replied with braces.

A busy Free Church C beat Millennium B 6-4.

Michael Ho (3), Jeff Harris (2) and Kit Turner (1) secured the win, with Jack Garner (2) and Pete Harris (1) who also combined for the doubles, replying.

Free Church C then saw off St George’s C 7-3, with singles wins from Tom Harris (3), Jeff Harris (2) and Kit Turner (1) and Turner and Harris winning the doubles.

Enigmas squeezed past Rugby C despite Ben Holvey’s hat-trick and a single from Hugh Crosfield.

Malc Macfarlane (2), Charlie Somerton(2), Steve Proctor (1) and a Proctor/Somerton doubles win got them to six points.

In Division Four, Free Church I overcame their K side 8-2.

Dan Shaw was undefeated in singles and took the doubles with Chris Jones. Nick Darwen and Jones won two apiece but fell victim to Darren Laffey.

Flavels B had a comprehensive 5-0 win over Rugby H in Division A, Mick Bennett and Steve Lyons inflicting the damage on the promoted side.

Free Church M also nailed a full house against Snitterfield, with brothers Milan and Nikit Sajiv in fine form.

Free Church N are aiming to bounce back to Division A at the first attempt and they did their cause the world of good when beating Free Church Q 5-0 through Keith Knott and Daniel Shaw.

Free Church O also enjoyed a good win in Division B, beating Ashorne A 4-1.

Dan Strand won his singles and the doubles with Phil Booth, who won once. Steve Handsley staved off the whitewash.

Eathorpe E’s first two outings in Division C have resulted in two wins.

Ashorne B fell 3-2 with Luca Bloodworth winning two and taking the doubles with James Stone. Jim Jack and Steve Kay replied.

Eathorpe then collected all five points from Free Church S, Bloodworth and Stone in command.

Free Church T overcame Eathorpe F 4-1 courtesy of Ben Holding (2), Jake Simmons (1) and the doubles.