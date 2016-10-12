Benn is in the sights of Cole after second pro victory

Napton light-welterweight Mike Cole breezed to victory in only his second professional fight on Saturday night to move a step closer to a match-up with Nigel Benn’s son Connor.

And according to coach Edwin Cleary a bout against the unbeaten offspring of the former middleweight world champion is a distinct possibility.

“I’ve been making some phone calls and one of the fights we are looking at and is a strong possibility is Connor Benn,” said Cleary.

“Mikey’s name has been put forward and fingers crossed that fight would be a great fight for Mikey.”

Cole took on the vastly experienced Kristian Laight over four three-minute rounds at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport, inflicting the 231st defeat of the Nuneaton boxer’s career.

However, Cleary said Laight’s record should not detract from a mature display from Cole.

“Kristian is a very tricky switch hitter who has boxed everyone,” he said.

“With his style he can make some of the best look average but not Mikey, he was on his A game Saturday night.

“Mikey could have bulldozed forwards and tried to stop him but these fights are about learning.”

Cole will be back in action on December 2 at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium.