Bears pick up their first win over the Blackcats

Warwickshire Bears gained their first-ever victory over Birmingham Blackcats, beating their derby rivals 67-37 in BWB Division One South.

The victory was particularly sweet for Adrian Taber, who joined Bears this season after previously being with the Birmingham side.

From the tip-off, Bears put pressure on the Blackcats, playing a tough defence and trying to restrict their main player Rob Smith to limited shots at the basket.

With both Jacob Robinson and Ben Haigh playing impressively at the other end, Bears were able to open up a 23-12 lead after the first quarter.

Bears retained their defensive stranglehold in the second quarter, restricting the Blackcats to just one basket to open up a 34-14 lead.

They turned the screw in the third quarter to open up a 36-point cushion and with both teams running their benches, Blackcats won the final quarter 16-10.

Bears coach Tom Masterson praised his side for their performance and singled out Taber.

“The game was tighter than the score reflects, and to win against such a good experienced team like Blackcats is a testament to how well the team is playing now,” said Masterson.

“Have to give a special mention to Adrian Taber today, who was playing against his old team-mates and he put in a fantastic performance.”

Warwickshire Bears 2nds remain top of the Third Division South & West after a comfortable 56-21 success over Hampshire Harriers.

“It was good to see all the team get on the scoresheet and get some valuable court time,” added Masterson.