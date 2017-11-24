Bears celebrate Grant’s GB call with convincing win over Shock

Warwickshire Bears earned a convincing 70-44 win at Swindon Shock in the First Division South on Sunday.

Bears went into the game buoyed by the news that promising junior Aaron Grant had been selected for the Great Britain under-23 training camp and took control of the game from the tip-off.

They built an early lead with Ben Haigh and Jacob Robinson shooting well in the opening few minutes and Swindon had to rely heavily on their impressive forward Macauley Tomlinson to keep within reach.

However, Bears opened up a 20-9 lead by the close of the first quarter.

Haigh again dominated the board in the second quarter with Robinson finding the basket from the outside as Bears stretched their advantage to 23 points.

The large lead allowed Bears to run their bench and Swindon were able to close the gap slightly, going into the final quarter trailing 57-37.

The last quarter saw the Bears once again go to their bench, with Grant celebrating his GB call-up with a fine cameo.

With the outcome a foregone conclusion both teams kept the scoreboard ticking over, with three-pointers from Tomlinson adding some respectability to the scoreline for the home side.

Bears’ coach Tom Masterson was a satisfied man after the game but felt the need to single out an opposition player for special praise.

“Firstly I’d like to thank Shock for another great game and mention Macauley Tomlinson as well,” said Masterson. “He was awesome, scoring 36 of Shock’s 44 points.

“I’m really pleased with the team today as they played some fantastic basketball.

“Both Ben (Haigh) and Jacob (Robinson) were brilliant.

“Also, the players who started on the bench came on and made a great contribution.

“I’m also very proud of our youngest player Aaron Grant who has earned a place at the Great Britain under-23 training camp.

“He is a player for the future.”