Bears bounce back with thrashing of Coyotes

Following two successive defeats, Warwickshire Bears got their Division One South season back on track with a comprehensive 84-35 victory at home to a Coyotes team made up of female Great Britain squad members.

Coached by the GB women’s coach Miles Thompson, the visitors could have proved a stiff challenge for the Bears, but the hosts were on top from the tip-off, opening up a 21-8 lead after the first quarter.

Bears stretched their advantage to 21 points at half-time and allowed Coyotes just one basket during the third quarter which enabled them to run their bench in the closing stages.

I was so pleased with the display today,” said Bears coach Tom Masterson.

“Don’t be misled with the score today as the Coyotes are a good team with so much talent and potential, and being coached by one of the best coaches - it only goes to show how well we played.

“These girls are the next wave of GB players and the future looks really bright for our women’s international team.”

Bears’ second string were involved in a much closer encounter, beating Worcester Wolves 47-40 to inflict the first Third Division South & West defeat on their visitors.

Bears were missing key players due to illness and trailed their visitors right up to the final quarter.

The lead changed hands several times in the last quarter but with two minutes remaining Jagdeep Tiwana hit a long-range three-pointer to put Bears five points clear.

The hosts then shored up their defence to see out the game.

“Wow what a game,” said Masterson. “The Bears were brilliant today.”