All-Leamington tie is county highlight

The draw for the Warwickshire round of the England Boxing Development Championships has thrown up an intriguing all-Leamington tie.

Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Club’s Ben Castle will face Royal Leamington Spa BC’s Mario Piwonar in the 81-91kg category at the Donnington Sports and Social Club in Telford on Saturday with Castle’s coach Derek Fitzpatrick saying it is a first for the town.

“It is the first time in Leamington’s history that two Leamington heavyweights will contest an England Boxing title,” he said.

“It is a derby that both clubs are looking forward to.”

Cleary’s ABC’s Matt Archer will also be in action at 91kg+ with a bout against Triumph ABC’s Andrew Stevenson, while Archer’s stablemate Liam Timms faces a tricky looking clash against Bulkington’s Jordan Wright at 69-75kg.

Fitzpatrick’s also have Sean Leahy and last year’s national semi-finalist Bella Madden in the competition, with Madden due to meet Newdigate’s Shannon McCarthy at a date to be decided, while Royal Leamington Spa have further representation courtesy of Jade Yeomans.

Cleary’s boxers Morgan Ansell, Josh Finch, Ricky Atwell and Michael Jephcott will enter the Championships at a later date after there were no other entries in their weights at county level.

Meanwhile, Cleary’s ABC’s Lewis Williams has been invited to attend a selection camp in Sheffield for the Youth World Championships which take place in Russia in November.

“The gym is in a good place,” said coach Edwin Cleary. “The rest of the squad are looking to emulate Lewis.”