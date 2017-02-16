All James lacks is belief, says Leamington coach

Royal Leamington Spa ABC coach Ollie O’Neill has tipped Arnon James for big things - if the young boxer wants it enough.

Arnon, whose brother Chanon also boxes for Leamington, duced a polished performance in his final skills bout at the weekend in Hinckley.

Arnon James and Sonny Nijjar.

And O’Neill said that the only thing lacking from Arnon’s locker is belief.

“Him and his brother are both quality boxers,” said O’Neill. “He just doesn’t believe in himself.

“He’s one of these people who is talented at everything he does.

“Hopefully, he can live up to his potential.

“He can punch and there’s definitely something there but whether he wants to get it out is for him to decide.”

Also in skills action was Sonny Nijjar and O’Neill said self-confidence was not a trait he was lacking in.

“Nothing phases him.

“For a ten-year-old in his first fight in an intimiating atmosphere, he threw good shots, good combinations and did really well.

“Everyone was quite impressed by him.”

Meanwhile, Ruairi Lynch and Travis Currell both had bouts against students at the weekend, with Lynch losing out on a points to Oxford University’s O Aiyenuro and Currell beating Cambridge University’s M Sacbanie on a split decision.

n There was good news for the Leamington club recently when Coventry-based Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems donated two aqua punch bags and ten pairs of boxing gloves.

n Cleary’s ABC’s Morgan Ansell travelled up to Yorkshire twice last weekend to join up with the England squad.

Sunday’s trip to Sheffield saw the 15-year-old assessed for the European Championships selections squad by England head coach Amanda Coulson.

“With her mock exams, attending England squads, competing and training twice a day Morgan is really a dedicated, determined young lady,” said coach Edwin Cleary.