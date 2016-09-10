Mark and Hannah Smith catch the eye of England

The fine form of Avenue brother and sister Mark and Hannah Smith has been recognised by the England selectors.

Mark has been called up for the England Under-18 team to play a Test Match against Wales in Barry Island on September 17-18.

The team comprises six boys and six girls who will play a series of singles, pairs and triples.

Hannah has been selected to attend an England Under-18 Academy trial at Victoria Park on September 25.

She is one of 12 girls attending from which eight girls will go forward to the Academy squad for 2017.

From those, the under-18 team for the 2017 Test Match against Wales will be selected.

Hannah was also a member of Warwickshire’s Amy Rose Bowl side alongside Helen Slimm and Georgina Cooper which went out in the second round to Somerset A.

Meanwhile, Avenue came out on top in their home mixed triples match against Police HQ, winning 83-63.

The highest winning rink went to skip Adam Smith, Richard Muir and Sally Hayes who opened up a 20-3 lead at ten ends on their way to a 37-6 success.

Barry Connolly (skip), Steve Franklin and Hazel Higgins pulled clear after a tighter encounter to win 18-11, while Ron Walton went down 21-15 and Mark Smith lost 25-13.

Walton also suffered a crushing 30-6 defeat in Avenue’s mixed triples match at Stratford but it could not prevent Avenue recording a three-shot success.

Rick Hayes went down 15-11, but victories for Peter Hooper (skip), Mark Pearl and Fred Sawyer (27-7), Phil Wadland (17-12) and John Harris (19-13) gave Avenue victory by 80 shots to 77.

Avenue won the annual WI McKay/A Townsend Friendship Cup with a 21-shot home victory over Kineton. Avenue already led by 19 shots after a similarly comfortable win at Kineton.

The highest winning rink went to skip Phil Wadland, Tony Kent and David Deakin who were in complete control on the way to a 26-9 success.

It was a disappointing week for Royal Leamington Spa with both the men’s and ladies’ Saturday fixtures, away at Rugby Thornfield and Wolvey, respectively, called off because of heavy rain and Spa’s ladies below par in their midweek three-rink game at Bilton.

There was a heavy 26-10 defeat for Wyn Jackson’s rink and although the foursome skipped by Jenny Wickens led 12-11 with six ends to play, a strong finish from Bilton condemned them to a 22-13 defeat.

Some pride was restored by Bonny Claridge, June Sumner, Karen Rheams and Elizabeth Glynne-Jones with a 21-13 win on the third rink, but that could not stop Bilton taking the match by 61 shots to 44.

Despite the terrible weather that caused Southam United’s Finals Day to be abandoned on Saturday, the club managed to get all ten finals completed over the weekend.

Saturday morning saw Wendy Jeffs just pull ahead to beat Heather Tredgold in the ladies’ four-wood singles.

In the novices’, David Adnitt beat Sheila Lyne, while John Dover suffered defeats in the men’s four-wood singles to Ted Coupe and Ken Tredgold in the two-wood singles.

On the Sunday, Heather Tredgold beat Marie Bromwich in the ladies’ two-wood singles and then teamed up with her husband Ken to beat Marie and Roger Eaton with their last wood in an extra end in the mixed pairs.

Meanwhile, Ted Coupe and Derick Curtis beat John Dover and Denis Ward in the drawn pairs.

In a very keenly contested men’s handicap, Coupe just beat Ken Tredgold.

With several players having already played two games, the ladies pairs saw Heather Tredgold and Velisa Brown retain their title against Sue Thornicroft and Sheila Lyne in a tight match, while in the drawn triples, Ted Coupe teamed up with Rosalie Ward and Andy Teeney to beat Ken Tredgold, Derick Curtis and Mike Daniels.

WBC BOWLS SECTION - PRESS RELEASE No. 11 - W/E SUNDAY 4th SEPTEMBER 2016

TUESDAY 30th AUGUST 2016 WBC MEN AWAY v COUNTY POLICE MIXED 3 X TRIPLES

Rink 3: WBC Graham Ambrose (Skip), David Carson (2), John Morris (Lead) Rink to Boat Club 28/9

County Police: Kevin Bly (Skip), Pat Palmer (2), Doreen Ariss (Lead)

Rink 4: WBC Bryan Harrison (Skip), Barry Golding (2), Peter Lamb (Lead) Rink to Boat Club 35/5

County Police: Jenny Kimberley (Skip), Ray Palmer (2), Margaret Preece (Lead)

Rink 5: WBC Les Anscombe (Skip), Martin Dean (2), David Washborn (Lead) Rink to Boat Club 24/11

COUNTY POLICE: Tony Ridpath (Skip), Jane Powey (2), Jean Eden (Lead)

With Bryan Harrison leading his Rink 4 team to the Winning Rink Title

A ‘WALK OVER’ FOR BOAT CLUB WHO TOOK ALL RINKS FOR A TOTAL SCORE OF 87/25

WEDNESDAY 31st AUGUST 2016 WBC LADIES v STRATFORD ON AVON LADIES 3 x TRIPLES

Rink 1: WBC Mary Wheildon (Skip), Barbara Froggatt (2), Barbara Anscombe (Lead)

STRATFORD ON AVON D Bradbury (Skip), S. Blackmore (2), Jill Bouder (Lead)

Evenly matched teams saw Mary Wheildon lead her ladies to a narrow victory. Rink to WBC 19/14

Rink 2: WBC Vivienne Griffin (Skip), Trisha Harrison (2), Barbara Wigmore (Lead)

STRATFORD ON AVON J Williams (Skip), L Linney (2), B Hicken (Lead)

Again evenly matched teams, but Stratford managed to take this rink by 3 shots Rink to Stratford 18/15

Rink 3: WBC Diane Harvey (Skip), Sue Probert (2), Margaret Davies (Lead)

STRATFORD ON AVON W Harrris (Skip), N Coates (2), P Jowers (Lead)

Diane Harvey skipped her ladies well taking the game from Stratford by 9 shots Rink to WBC 19/10

OVERALL MATCH WIN TO WARWICK BOAT CLUB 53/42

THURSDAY 1st SEPTEMBER 2016 WBC MEN AWAY v WCC SPORTS 4 X MIXED RINKS

Rink 2: WBC Mary Wheildon (Skip), David Carson (2), Jean Liggins (Lead

WCC SPORTS Richard Sharp (Skip), Joy Sharp (2), Pam Bradshaw (Lead)

WBC gained only 4 shots over the 16 ends played, against 18 scored by WCC. Rink to WCC 18/4

Rink 3: WBC Les Anscombe (Skip), John Labrum (2), Barbara Wigmore (Lead)

WCC SPORTS Barry Grant (Skip), Hazel Birch (2), T Owen (Lead)

Conversely Boat Club took a total of 33 shots against WCC’s 7 on this rink with

Les Anscombe leading his team not only to victory but also the winning rink title. Rink to WBC 33/7

Rink 4: WBC Diane Harvey (Skip), Stan Newton (2), Peter Boardman (Lead)

WCC SPORTS Hilary Hickman (Skip), Pat Bradshaw (2), A Vann (Lead)

Diane Harvey led her team to a very strong win over the 16 ends played Rink to WBC Club 19/5

Rink 5: WBC John Fielden (Skip), Stephen Hunt (2), Barbara Froggatt (Lead)

WCC SPORTS George Barber (skip, Gordon Owen (2), Derek Vann (Lead)

Bowlers on this rink were on a more even playing field with an equal number of low

scoring ends to each side, however, WBC just edged in front to gain and keep the lead. Rink WBC 19/12

A GAME REDUCED TO 16 EDS DUE TO HEAVY RAIN

OVERALL MATCH WIN TO WARWICK BOAT CLUB 68/39

WBC BOWLS SECTION - LADIES v GENTLEMEN ANNUAL CHALLENGE

Sunday September 4th saw the third and final set of games in the annual LADIES v GENTLEMEN bowling challenge at Warwick Boat Club. Playing four x Rinks, the first meeting in early May was won by the ladies, the second in July by the Gentlemen, so this final meeting was critical for both teams.

At the end of the match, WBC Captain, Mike Rigby, presented a number of gifts to Berkeley Bugg , the ain one being a shed substituted a the presentation by a miniature, to recognise his 40 years at Warwick Boat Club both as a member and for his services behind the Club bar.

Rink 1: The Ladies skipped by Mary Wheildon , Pat Carson (2), Jill Minett (Lead) won their rink 25/17

Graham Ambrose (Skip), Brian Froggatt (2), David Washbourn Lead)

Rink 2: Vivienne Griffin (Skip), Kate Gabriel (2) Trisha Harrison (Lead)

The Gents skipped by Les Anscombe, David Carson (2), David Howells (Lead) won their rink 17/7

Rink 3: Chris Lewis (Skip), Barbara Wigmore (2), Sue Probert (Lead)

The Gents skipped John Fielden, Stan Newton (2), Alan Harvey (Lead) won their rink 22/9

Rink 4: The Ladies skipped by Diane Harvey, Barbara Froggatt (2), Beryl Ambrose (Lead) won their rink 18/13

Bryan Harrison (Skip, John Labrum (2), Anthony Philips (Lead)

THE SCORE OF SHOTS FROM THIS FIXTURE WAS A DRAW 59/59

HOWEVER

THE OVERALL TOTAL OF SHOTS FROM THE THREE FIXTURES GAVE VICTORY, ONCE AGAIN, TO THE GENTLEMEN.