Leamington parkrun has 100,000 reasons to celebrate thanks to Patel

Leamington parkrun celebrated its 100,000th completed run at Newbold Comyn on Saturday, with Aamena Patel bringing up the milestone.

Patel completed the 5k course in 35min 5sec to finish 374th and was presented with a medal and gift voucher by former 5,000m world record holder David Moorcroft to mark the achievement.

Leamington parkrun started in April 2011 and since then 12,066 participants have completed 100,084 parkruns, covering a total distance of 500,420k, including 17,795 personal bests.

Parkrun is free thanks to the generosity of volunteers, of which Leamington has 1,100.

Donations to the event have enabled them to give £150 to Air Ambulance in August, with Warwickshire Search & Rescue receiving £230 last month and £450 having been raised for The Laura Centre already in October.

Registration for the event, which includes your own unique barcode, is via www.parkrun.org.uk