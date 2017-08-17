Kenilworth Runners’ women team up to overhaul local rivals Spa Striders

Have your say

Kenilworth Runners made up 48 of the 268 finishers in the BRAT Rowheath 5k, the ninth race in the Warwickshire Road Race League (WRRL).

Their ladies had an excellent race to win the WRRL team event and edge ahead of rivals Spa Striders in the overall league standings with just two events to go.

Laura Pettifer again led the Kenilworth team home, finishing fourth lady in 19min 40sec, followed by Rachel Kerr (8th lady in 20:17), Rebecca Beasley (9th in 20:19) and Jane Phillips (13th in 20:59).

Spa Striders’ ladies’ team were led home by Mel Venables who dipped below 20 minutes for the first time with a personal best of 19:52.

She was followed across the line by Carolyn Wilkinson (20:34), Bethan Gwynn (21:10, PB), Anne Hurrell (21:14, PB), Kate Gadsby (21:26), Sue Cox (22:05), Helene Wright (22:42) and Sandra Stokes (25:34).

Leamington C&AC’s Susie Tawney (20:57) was delighted to dip under 21 minutes to take the first LV55 accolade.

The ladies’ race was won by Francesca Gibbs in a time of 18:01. Gibbs was running as an unattached lady but has now joined Kenilworth Runners.

In the men’s race, Matthew Elkington (11th in 16:20), Ben Taylor (14th in 16:47) and Andy Crabtree (21st in 17:08) were the first three Kenilworth Runners to finish, with Stuart Hopkins (17:12), Andy Siggers (17:14) and George Crawford (17:37) completing the six counters for second place behind the hosts.

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew was seventh in 15:55 with Lewis Fagge first in the M20 race and 13th overall in 16:47.

Spa Striders’ men were led home by Paul Edwards (17:02, PB), with Pete Soley (17:18), Chris Mckeown (18:01, PB), Adam Notley (18:05), Andrew Bonjour (18:25, PB) and Keith Wilson (18:47, PB) completing their scoring team.

The race was won by Jariath McKenna of Bristol &West in 15:24.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 16, Simeon Howson (Leamington C&AC, 16:56); 30, Greg West (Leamington C&AC, 17:36); 38, John Collingham (17:43); 41, Howard Lancashire (17:55); 52, Adam Houghton (18:13); 60, Wayne Briggs (18:34); 62, Oliver Lunn (18:41); 68, Simon Corley (18:52); 69, Tim Beresford (18:54, PB); 74, Jamie Phillips (19:07, PB); 75, Simon Parsons (19:08, PB); 84, Neil Sheward (19:32); 86, Richard Broadbent (19:39); 90, Ryan Baker (19:50); 91, Oliver Beasley (19:52); 93, Rob Mantell (19:58, PB ).

David Oxtoby was the first of nine Kenilworth Runners to finish the Draycote Water Summer 10k on Sunday, finishing 32nd in a new PB of 42:24.

Kenilworth Runners’ Gail Audhali was first LV55 in 43:44, while Linda Fullaway (49:27) was second LV45 and Michelle Oxtoby (50:09) fourth LV35.

The race was won by Luke Robinson of Rugby and Northamptonshire in 35:01.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 33, Paul Okey (Leamington C&AC, 42:24)’ 38 Natalie Bhangal (Leamington C&AC, 42:43); 52, Christopher Lyons (44:13); 101, Rob Smart (48:18); 209, Samantha Moffat (55:31); 232, Chris Luntley (56:20); 178, Fatema Elwalkeel (63:33).

Kenilworth Runners’ Neil Smith knocked 16 minutes off his personal best on his fourth attempt of the Half Tour of Bradwell, a 15.5 mile fell race with 3,200 feet of climb in the Peak District.

In perfect cool and cloudy conditions, Smith finished 50th out of 142 runners in 2:48:06.

Four Kenilworth Runners travelled to Hereford to take part in the Wye Valley Runners 10 mile race which also formed part of the Herefordshire County Championships.

Martin Dorrill was first home in 14th position (3rd V50) in a time of 68min 17sec.

Louise Andrews was 19th overall and pleased to win the first lady prize in 74:23.

Andrews ran with Neil Sheward who finished a second and a place back.

Debbie Streets was the fourth Kenilworth Runner, coming home 65th in 88:39.

The race was won by Greg Wisnlowski of Hereford Tri Club in 57:52 and there were 77 finishers.