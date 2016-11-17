Johnson joins the Bears’ Academy

Kenilworth Wardens’ Harry Johnson has moved a step closer to representing Warwickshire after being recruited to the Edgbaston Academy.

The teenage batsman enjoyed a prolific 2016, scoring well over 1,000 runs for Wardens and joins Berkswell CC’s Bethan Ellis and Harpenden CC’s George Garrett in the new intake.

The trio were welcomed into the academy after impressing the coaches along the Player Pathway programmes sufficiently to suggest they have potential to ultimately make it through to Bears’ first teams.

And as academy director Paul Greetham welcomed them, he underlined the club’s ongoing commitment to unearthing local talent capable of following the likes of Ian Bell and Chris Woakes all the way to the top level.

Warwickshire’s commitment to ‘growing their own’ is nothing new. Since its inception in 2001, the Edgbaston Academy has produced 27 professional cricketers. Ten of the current Bears professional squad came through it.

But that commitment has never been greater than now.

“The club has never invested more resources in the Player Pathways than this year,” said Greetham. “Our commitment to spotting and nurturing the best local talent is greater than ever. No other county gives it higher priority.

“I’m delighted to welcome Harry, George and Bethan into the academy.

“They have earned their places by showing the ability and temperament they will need and we’ll continue to work with them to help them make further progress towards the first-team squads.”