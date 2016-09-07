In-form Roddy secures a home win for Runners at the Kenilworth Half

Kenilworth Runners hosted the Kenilworth Half Marathon on Sunday with more than 800 entrants taking on the scenic, undulating course.

In addition, Kids Run Free had 75 youngsters running laps of the finish area at Castle Farm Sports Centre during the main event.

Jenny Jeeves leads out fellow Leamington C&AC runners Craig Bower and Chris Hitchman.

Many of the Kenilworth Runners were marshalling on the course or helping at the start/finish area. However, they still fielded a strong men’s contingent to strengthen their front-running position in the Warwickshire Road Race League.

Paddy Roddy had an excellent run and showed good pacing control to overtake first-half leader Richard Marriot at six miles and win in a time of 1hr 13min 4sec.

Fellow Kenilworth Runner Andy Siggers, testing his form for the Berlin Marathon, was fourth in 1:16:55, with Kev Hope (fifth in 1:17:00) and Stanley Doxey (11th in 1:21:55) completing the winning men’s team.

For Kenilworth’s ladies, Sarah Rose was fourth female in 1:26:22, Louise Andrews was 13th in 1:36:27 and Rachel Miller 23rd in 1:39:57.

Spa Striders duo Dan Fleming and Tom Gotts inside the opening mile.

With almost 50 entrants from the club and many more supporting on route, Spa Striders were rewarded with the race’s participation prize.

Striders were led home byChris McKeown, whose time of 1:20:37 earned him a personal best and eighth place.

Trevor Wilkinson (1:23:46) was next across the line for Striders for 17th overall and second V45, with Pete Soley (1:25:32), Simon Parsons (1:28:12, PB), Adam Notley (1:29:18) and Dan Fleming (1:29:52, PB) completing the scoring team for the Warwickshire Road Race League.

Carolyn Wilkinson (1:29:26) ran superbly to finish sixth female and claim the LV45 prize , with Clare Hinton (1:39:05), Sue Cox (1:41:14) and Anne Hurrell (1:41:46, PB) completing Striders’ winning ladies’ team and cementing top spot in the Warwickshire Road Race League.

For Leamington C&AC, there was a first MV45 spot for Steve Hundal, who stepped up his preparations for the Amsterdam Marathon with a time of 1:23:27 and a first MV55 prize for second claim Steve Howes (1:25:33).

C&AC’s Sue Harrison went out gingerly after battling a chest infection but finished strongly to clock 1:33:26 as she slowly builds her fitness following an injury-ravaged two years.

The women’s race was won by New Forest Runners’ Erica Fogg in 1:22:14.

Selected finishers (Spa Striders unless stated): 1, Paddy Roddy (Kenilworth Runners, 1:13:04); 4, Andrew Siggers (Kenilworth Runners, 1:16:55); 5, Kev Hope (Kenilworth Runners, 1:17:00); 8, Chris McKeown (1:20:37); 11, Stanley Doxey (Kenilworth Runners, 1:21:55); 15, Steve Hundal (Leamington C&AC, 83:27); 17, Trevor Wilkinson (1:23:46); 23, David Leadley (Kenilworth Runners, 1:24:34); 28, Marc Curtis (Kenilworth Runners, 1:25:25); 30, Pete Soley (1:25:32); 39, Sarah Rose (Kenilworth Runners, 1:26:22); 41, Craig Bower (Leamington C&AC, 86:31); 48, Wayne Briggs (Kenilworth Runners, 1:28:17); 49, Simon Parsons (1:28:12); Adam Notely (1:29:18); 58, Carolyn Wilkinson (1:29:26); 60, Frazer Davies (Kenilworth Runners, 1:29:28); 61, Chris Hitchman (Leamington C&AC, 1:29:25); 64, Daniel Fleming (1:29:48); 65,Neil Sheward (Kenilworth Runners, 1:29:57); 72, Andrew Bonjour (1:30:27); 75, Mike Mannion (1:30:47); 81. Tom Gotts (1:31:30); 83, Graham Garlick (Leamington C&AC, 1:31:38); 85, Tom Wright (1:31:39); 91, Tim Stooks (1:32:14); 104, Craig Biggerstaff (Leamington C&AC, 1:33:30); 105, Sue Harrison (Leamington C&AC, 1:33:26); 106, Mick Williams (Kenilworth Runners, 1:33:30); 111, Hartwig Busch (1:34:23); 121, Paul Okey (Leamington C&AC, 1:35.24); 124, Rich Sykes (1:35:31); 131, Louise Andrews (Kenilworth Runners, 1:36:27); 135, Rob Mantell (1:36:22); 136, Dan Stannard (1:36:48); 143, Mark Alldritt (Kenilworth Runners, 1:36:52); 152, Matthew Woodhouse (Leamington C&AC, 1:37:42); 158, Jenny Jeeves (Leamington C&AC, 1:38.01); 167, Andy Roach (1:38:32); 172, Tom Holbrook (1:38:52); 187, Rachel Miller (Kenilworth Runners, 1:39:57); 206, Matt Leydon (1:40:50); 216, Courtney Thornberry (Leamington C&AC, 1:41:43); 217, Riccardo Alborno (Leamington C&AC, 1:41:56); 243, Barry Elkington (Kenilworth Runners, 1:44:41); 244, Peter Schofield (1:44:33); 265, Luke Turner (1:46:09); 275, Andrew Pope (1:46:40); 276, Richard Bicknell (1:46:25); 277, Doug Rattray (1:46:45); 305, Luke Bates ((Kenilworth Runners, 1:49:07); 308, Nadine Lee (1:49:14); 312, Lorraine Parsons (1:48:59); 322, Clare Bryan (1:50:07); 341, Andy Poole (1:51:11); 344, Jude Baum (1:51:14); 347, Dan Martin (1:51:10); 356, Catherine Friggens (1:52:01); 361, Wendy Woodhouse (Leamington C&AC, 1:52:52); 363, Sandra Stokes (1:53:11); 364, Claire Goult (Kenilworth Runners, 1:53:08); 380, James Civil (1:54:01); 389, Ruth Tennant (1:54:45); 395, Mike Cox (1:55:46); 407, Kerrie Flippance (Kenilworth Runners, 1:56:53); 426, Amanda Wiggins (1:58:56); 455, Sharon Moscrop (Kenilworth Runners, 2:04:16); 495, Kathleen McCann (2:09:56); 502, Kimberley Fryer (2:11:04); 520, Rebecca Stooks (2:12:51); 546, Helen Pugh (2:15:16).