Search

Hornsby picks up two singles titles at Lillington’s Finals Weekend

Sue Hornsby and John Henfrey show off their trophies. Picture submitted

Sue Hornsby and John Henfrey show off their trophies. Picture submitted

0
Have your say

Sue Hornsby tasted double success at Lillington BC’s Finals Day, which was played over two days due to the inclement weather on the Saturday.

Component:1.7592361.1474543829, , ,$mergedBody