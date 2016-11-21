Harrison matches Radcliffe with Dorney Lake success

Leamington C&AC’s Sue Harrison ran her fastest half-marathon for three years on her way to victory at the Dorney Lake Half Marathon on Sunday.

Held at Eton Dorney Park, home of the 2012 Olympic rowing, a short 3k loop followed by four laps alongside the Olympic Lake provided an excellent chance for fast times.

Harrison took on the challenge along with training partner Steve Howes, a second claim member for Leamington, and both athletes were in a strong group just behind the leaders after the initial loop.

Running together for the first two laps, Harrison opened a 15-metre gap over Howes at end of lap three.

Digging deep and with a sub 1:24 target in mind, Howes slowly closed the gap and eased past Harrison with just over a mile to go to clock a time of 1hr 23min 52sec and finish 21st overall (1st M55).

Harrison hung on well and was three places further back in 1:24:05, winning the ladies by more than three minutes from local runner Rachel Brown.

Harrison’s time equalled Paula Radcliffe’s best half time for 2016 and places her level with Radcliffe on the UK ranking lists for the year.