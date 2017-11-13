Wisbech are next up for history-chasing Racers

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow said a run to the third round of the FA Vase was beyond his wildest dreams when he took over at Townsend Meadow in the summer.

Four victories in the competition have handed Racers a home tie with Wisbech in the last 64 and Easterlow said there is a real buzz around the club.

“I loved seeing so many people there so thanks must go to them. The support makes a big difference,” he said.

“We now have a chance next round to equal the club’s best-ever record in the competition which if you would have offered me that chance in the summer when I took the job I would have taken it there and then.”

Despite looking in control of the tie against Alsager, Racers suffered an anxious last 15 minutes after Jordan Cobley pulled it back to 2-1 and Easterlow admitted his side struggled to see the game out.

“It’s a cliche but 2-0 is one of those scorelines when the third goal is massive and unfortunately it fell to them in the box, which in turn encouraged them and put us on the back foot.

“I felt we looked nervous. Instead of trying to play our way out, we resulted to just clearing the ball as far as we could which gave it back to them and meant we couldn’t get further up the pitch. But in that moment, when the game’s hectic, people are uptight and conscious of making a mistake.

“It’s something we need to work on, game management, especially when we are in front.”

Racers are back in league action on Saturday when they entertain Bolehall Swifts and Easterlow has called on his side to maintain their high standards in a bid to climb the Midland League Division One table.

“The cup run’s great and everyone will enjoy it but it’s important we get the same performance in league games over next few weeks, too.

“I want this club to be right up there in terms of league positions.”