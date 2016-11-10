Tyler now in safe hands at Sky Blues

Warwick School Year 10 Cian Tyler has been offered his first full-time contract at Coventry City with the confirmation of a scholarship contract when he leaves school.

The Premier League-approved contract runs post GCSE for two years from 2018, ensuring Tyler, a goalkeeper, will be at City at least until the age of 18.

Rich Stevens, the Coventry City Academy manager, said: “This is a magnificent achievement for Cian who has been at the Coventry City, academy since the age of eight.

“The journey from under-nine through the schoolboy ages is a challenging one and it is always great to see players who have been through the programme from the beginning.

“Cian has shown great commitment and dedication to get to this point.

“Of course the hard work starts here as growing a career and developing talent is a long-term journey.

“Cian has also had recognition with both England and Wales and this is an extended part of his pathway that will give him great experience.

“We very much hope he will continue to flourish and develop his career at Coventry in the years to come.”

Tyler, 14, who will benefit from training sessions with first team goalkeeping coach Steve Ogrizivic, said the chance to sign for the Sky Blues was a crucial step on the road to becoming a professional.

He said: “Playing football at this level is a massive commitment and it is often difficult to fit in other things, especially homework.

“There is also a constant underlying pressure to perform.

“Agreeing to sign this contract now takes a lot of this pressure off me so that I can really focus on my football and continue to try to be the best I can be.”