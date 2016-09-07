Radford Semele get off to flying start thanks to Ayley’s treble

George Ayley’s 21-minute treble put Radford Semele on the way to a comfortable 5-0 win over Bishops Itchington on the opening weekend of the Leamington & District SundayLeague.

Jamie Duffy also scored twice for the home side.

Murphys Bar got the better of fellow promoted side Mid-Warwickshire Police with Karl Symes scoring the only goal of the game.

Warwick Wanderers also needed a solitary goal to secure the three points, Travis Lea striking late to see off Wellesbourne.

Leamington Hibs marked their return to the top flight with a 3-1 win at Khalsa, Matthew Houghton (2) and Ashley Kitchen doing the damage after Amritpal Heer had put the home side in front.

A five-goal haul from Danny Chinn helped Midland Rangers to a 6-2 win over Kenilworth Town Rangers in Division Two.

Charlie Poste was also on target for Rangers.

Two second-half goals from Matthew Houghton fired Warwick Juniors to a comfortable 4-0 win at Stockton, while Amritpal Johar, David Benton and Munreece Singh were on target in Khalsa Reserves’ 3-0 win over Leek Wootton.

Charlie Mitchell’s 75th-minute equaliser earned HRI Wellesbourne a 2-2 draw with Radford Albion.

In Division Three, new side Leamington FC Veterans let slip a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Chadwick End. Simon Travis and Jaghar Bahi put Leamington in control before Ross Jackson, Paddy Grace and Steve Howkins hit back for Chadwick.

A Michael O’Carroll double earned fellow new side Wroxton a 2-1 victory over Real Barston, while Alex Sharp scored twice as AFC Warwick won 3-2 at Liberal Club C.

Carl Taylor also scored two as Ettington beat Warwick Wanderres Reserves 2-1.

Mark Hickey hit four goals inside the opening 25 minutes to get Athletico Murphy’s off to a flying start at Hampton Magna in Division Four.

However, despite the visitors taking their four-goal lead into the interval they were left hanging on at full time as Hampton Magna hit back to make it 4-3 through Richard Giles, Taylor Hartwell and Ashley Turnbull.

Richie Davies also scored a hat-trick as Stockton Reserves opened their campaign with a 4-1 win at Castle Rangers.

John Ahearne scored Stockton’s fourth, with Jamie Hickey replying for the hosts.

A Joao Nunes double was not enough to earn Lillington Juniors all three points at Chadwick End as goals from Hayden Porter and Jake Clark earned the home side a share of the spoils.

Dale Francis’ 32nd-minute opener helped HRI Wellesbourne Reserves to a 3-0 win at Kineton S&SC.

Daniel Brittain (penalty) and Alex White completed the scoring in the second half.