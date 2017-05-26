Southam United pull out of the Midland League

Southam United will not be entering a team in the Midland Football League next season.

Saints have finished bottom of Division One in the last two seasons, failing to register a win in the 2016/17 campaign and finishing with a goal difference of minus 183.

In announcing the decision, chairman Charles Hill said: “Despite the best efforts of everyone concerned, the last two seasons have been completely disappointing as far as on-field performances and results have been concerned.”

“We simply haven’t had the financial resources available to compete on anything like a level playing field with the likes of Bromsgrove Sporting, Hinckley or Atherstone or even our neighbours at Racing Club. However, it is not all gloom and doom.”

“Our main priority over the next 12 months is to ensure the successful completion of our new ground and community hub so that it will be fully ready for the 2018/19 season when we intend to re-enter the MFL in Division Three and will have all the resources (financial and otherwise) available to build a winning team and to get us back to Division One in quick order as well as to push on further from there.

“In addition, we will be undertaking various initiatives to further strengthen our junior set-up, the future lifeblood of the club.

He added: “I very much appreciate the efforts our committee, volunteers, management and players have made and are making as well as the support of our loyal fans and very much look forward to rewarding their support from 2018/19 onwards.”