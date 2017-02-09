Racing Club stem losing run with draw at City

Racing Club Warwick bounced back from successive Midlands League Division One defeats with a plucky 2-2 draw at Lichfield City.

The home side started brightly and were unlucky on two occasions with efforts that just went wide as Warwick took time to settle down on a saturated, uneven pitch.

Racing Club got their first sight of goal following a fine move involving Jake Brown, Zak Harbon and Wade Malley, with the latter firing over on the volley.

Jack Jones put Lichfield ahead in the 19th minute, slotting home after a collision involving Jonathan Pigott in the Racing goal.

The lead was shortlived, however, with Brown twice beating the home right-back before supplying Malley who delightfully chipped the keeper.

Lichfield restored their lead in the 24th minute, Jordan Hunt firing home after Pigott could only parry a cross.

After the interval, a Martin Hutchcox free-kick went close, while a last-ditch tackle on Malley prevented an almost certain equaliser.

Malley then jinked his way into the box before being brought down by Joseph Haines, allowing Slevin to fire home from the spot to set up a breathless final ten minutes.

Pigott produced two fine saves and Malley almost gave snatched a win for the visitors in the dying seconds but a draw was a fair result.

Racing travel to Chelmsley on Saturday.

Southam United, whose match last Saturday at home to Leicester Road was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, are away at Studley.