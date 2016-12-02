Racing Club are at the races against Uttoxeter

Racing Club Warwick followed up their midweek win over league leaders Leicester Road with a hard-fought 3-1 success at home to Uttoxeter Town to climb to fifth in the Midland League Division One table.

Racing were stretched early doors with Uttoxeter playing some lovely passing football on a difficult pitch.

The influential Ash Buswell was forced off early with a hamstring problem and was replaced by Michael Mannion who quickly formed a strong partnership with Toby Checketts.

Alex Price had a fine shot from 30 yards tipped over and Joe Wright had a drilled effort saved before Checketts headed Warwick into a 25th-minute lead from a corner.

Just a few minutes later, Uttoxeter equalised with Martin Gadsby connecting superbly from a cross to head home.

With half-time approaching, Wright superbly played in Wade Malley to fire home and give the hosts an interval lead.

A loose ball was drilled in by Tez Morton early in the second half to give Racers a handy two-goal cushion and t he returning Jamie Smith almost made it 4-1 but the keeper diverted his effort just past the post.

Despite concerted pressure from the visitors, Racers were again well-drilled and resolute to preserve their two-goal advantage and move hot on the heels of the division’s front-runners.

Racing Club travel to Littleton in the league tomorrow before entertaining Coventry Copsewood on Tuesday evening in the second round of the Birmingham FA Midweek Floodlit Challenge Cup.