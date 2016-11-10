Racers move into top six after comeback victory

Racing Club Warwick put on a sparkling second-half performance at Heath Hayes to record a fourth straight win and move into the Midland League Division One top six.

Despite the return to the club of Ash Buswell and Jake Brown, Tez Morton and James Vadasz coming back into the starting line-up, a poor first half at the Coppice Colliery saw Racing go in at the interval two down.

Ryan Burns got the Staffordshire side off to a great start with a fine volley into the corner and Charlie Ware brought the ball down and lobbed Jonathan Piggott to double the advantage.

Hayes were now rampant and should have had at least two more goals but erratic finishing let them down.

With Racing longing for the half-time whistle and a chance to shake things up, the situation suddenly looked a lot brighter when they pulled a goal back.

Lucky Nwosu was played in and calmly set himself before firing high past keeper Mark Wiggins.

There was an end-to-end opening to the second half period with Racing equalising in the 58th minute after Malley was set free by Brown’s inch-perfect through ball to fire hard and low into the net.

Three minutes later, Racing Club took the lead when Wiggins pulled down Malley and man-of-the-match Martin Slevin scored from the spot.

Three minutes later it was four when a poor back-pass was seized upon by Malley who coolly rounded Wiggins to slot home.

Racers’ stopper Piggott made a fine save before Oliver Haywood pulled one back for Hayes deep into injury-time.