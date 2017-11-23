O’Grady scores on his debut as Racing Club Warwick make it six wins from six

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow was a happy man after seeing his side beat Bolehall Swifts 3-0 to notch up their sixth straight win.

Easterlow had asked his side to maintain the impressive levels they set in the FA Vase win over Alsager Town and was rewarded with a dominant display.

“It was probably our most comfortable win of the season on Saturday from the first whistle to the last,” said Easterlow.

“Bolehall were always a unknown quantity with the manager leaving earlier that week and we weren’t sure what type of side they would bring.

“In fairness they weren’t too bad I just think we were too hot to handle.

“I don’t think Tom Cross had a save to make all afternoon as we sustained attack after attack.

“If we carry on playing like we have been over the last few weeks, someone’s going to get a right thumping one week - it could have been six at half-time.”

Racers produced some quite breathtaking football in the first half and the only surprise was that they only led 1-0 at the break.

Sean Kavanagh missed a good chance at the far post after some delightful play on the right.

Debutant Josh O’Grady was pulling Swifts apart and he and Marc Passey combined for Kavanagh to fire just wide.

A sweeping cross from O’Grady found Martin Slevin whose neat lay-off was fired just past a post by Luke Cole.

Martin Hutchcox came close with a long-range curled effort before Lewis Hudson, making his first start since moving from Coventry United, put in a superb cross for Cole to powerfully head home.

After the interval, O’Grady cut inside and beat two men before crashing home an effort off the inside of a post to make it 2-0.

Jack Taylor fired just wide before the outstanding Kavanagh put the game to bed, scoring after a superb pull-back from Taylor.