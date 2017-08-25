Holleran pins the blame on individuals for his side’s woes

A fourth successive defeat on Saturday dropped Leamington into the National League North relegation zone.

However, manager Paul Holleran believes their league placing is not indicative of their performances as a whole.

“It’s not the start we wanted,” admitted Holleran. “We’ve made the position a lot more difficult.

“We could easily have had three, four, five more points.

“In three home games we’ve got nothing out of them and in all three we’ve had lots of chances and good spells but we’ve contributed to our downfall.

“Get some points out of those games and the table looks completely different.”

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at home to Stockport County illustrated Brakes’ shortcomings with the visitors recovering from falling behind in the 82nd minute to escape with the three points.

“We got ourselves in a good position and had a good spell in the second half,” said Holleran.

“But we faded and made mistakes at the end.

“If you look at the goals and the build-ups, we’ve given away needless free-kicks and corners. We haven’t defended our area properly and we’ve allowed crosses

into the box too easily.

“We’re making individual errors and they are being shared around.

“Defence has been the platform for our success but we’re making basic errors and giving goals away cheaply.

“It’s all a little too easy to score against us.”

One bright spot to emerge from Saturday’s defeat was the performance of Liam Canavan.

The summer signing from Kettering was introduced in place of Ahmed Obeng, who picked up a knock to his foot, and capped a superb cameo with his first goal for the club.

And Holleran said that Canavan’s slow return from the sidelines and niggling injuries for several other players including Jamie Hood and Joe Magunda have only compounded his side’s problems.

“Liam Canavan has done so little. Tuesday night was the first proper training session he’s had in nine weeks - we’ve had to wrap him up in cotton wool.

“We’re struggling a bit, we’ve got more players with the physio than on the training pitch.

“We’ve got a tough away trip on Saturday (at Nuneaton) but as a group we’ve got to stay strong and go again and if we can improve in certain areas we’ll start picking up points.”