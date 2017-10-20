Holleran is not fooled by stirring fightback

Leamington manager Paul Holleran admitted his over-riding emotion on Saturday night was one of frustration despite his side fighting back to earn an unlikely draw at home to York City.

Late goals from Junior English and Liam Canavan salvaged a point for Brakes but after seeing the former Football League side spurn a host of chances to make the game safe, Holleran was under no illusions his side had got away with one.

“I was frustrated on Saturday night. I know we have to be a lot better,” said Holleran. “The last few weeks the players have all been sevens and eights but on Saturday they were back to fours and fives.”

Nevertheless, despite the below-par display, the 2-2 draw extended Brakes’ unbeaten run in the National League North to five games and Holleran was quick to point to the impact of substitutes Liam Canavan, Ahmed Obeng and Kurtis Revan in his side’s late transformation.

“We went 4-4-2, pushing Junior up with Kurtis Revan. It was a gamble but we might as well lose 3-0 as two,” he said.

“We went gung-ho and had sustained pressure. The three that went on made an impact and we kept the ball well in good areas.

“York didn’t deal with it great and we got on the second ball.

“To play as poorly as we did and to still show the character, quality and desire we did is encouraging.”

Leamington’s promising run of form faces its sternest tomorrow when they travel to North Yorkshire to face Harrogate Town.

Despite an FA Cup defeat at home to Leamington’s vanquishers Gainsborough last Saturday, Simon Weaver’s side sit atop the National League North having lost just one of their opening 13 fixtures.

However, Holleran says Brakes have already proved they can defy the odds this season and there is no reason they cannot do so again.

“We know with these three games we were probably looking at one, two and three in the table so it’s great to have four points and have scored five goals.

“Harrogate on the 4G asks more questions of us but it was a big ask at Salford.

“If we stay in the game and aren’t too sloppy we have players that can ask questions and we have shown that on more than one occasion.”

Tony Breeden did not train on Tuesday night but is still expected to line up against Harrogate after missing the clash with York due to a back spasm.

n Leamington’s youth side progressed to the second round of the Birmingham County Cup after knocking out Dudley Town on penalties.

Dudley who had beaten Kidderminster Harriers 5-0 the previous week proved a resilient side and despite goals from Patryk Swiertz (2) Jack Winiarski, the game finished 3-3.

Brakes then won the shoot out 4-2 with Winiarski, Shay Nicholson, Swiertz and Will Evans all successful.