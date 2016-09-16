Search

Holleran delighted by Brakes’ character

Loan signing Zak Lilly lets fly against Weymouth. Picture: Morris Troughton

Loan signing Zak Lilly lets fly against Weymouth. Picture: Morris Troughton

0
Have your say

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has praised his side’s second-half performance at home to Redditch on Tuesday evening, calling it their “most pleasing 45 minutes of the season”.

Component:1.7580405.1473937305, , ,$mergedBody