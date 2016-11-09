Holleran commits to Brakes

Paul Holleran has distanced himself from speculation linking him with the vacant managerial role at Solihull Moors, saying he still has a burning ambition to achieve things at Leamington.

Marcus Bignot’s switch to Grimsby Town has left a vacancy at Damson Park and former Solihull Borough boss Holleran’s success at Leamington, plus his proximity to the club - he lives in Shirley - saw him emerge as a leading contender for the role.

However, he quickly dampened speculation with a tweet outlining his commitment to Leamington and expanded on it when talking to the Courier & Weekly News today, saying that although the role was a tempting one, it was not one he would seriously consider.

“It is a super club,” said Holleran. “It’s a great job for someone. But not for me. That ship has sailed.

“I preach about loyalty to the players and there are a lot of good people at this club who have been very supportive of me.

“There will come a time to leave Leamington and it’s come close on a couple of occasions.

“But I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here.

“There’s a lot going on at Leamington and I’ve got a burning ambition to get Leamington under the Conference umbrella and establish them there. I’m desperate to do that.”