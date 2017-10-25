Easterlow is eyeing a spot of FA Vase history

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow is aiming to create history after seeing his side drawn at home to Alsager Town in the second round of the FA Vase.

A run to the fourth round in 1977/78 remains Racers’ best performance in the competition and Easterlow, who has guided his side to three wins in the competition already, sees no reason they cannot at least match that achievement.

However, he knows he cannot look past the tie with North West Counties Division One highflyers Alsager, especially after the Cheshire side disposed of Runcorn Town to reach round two.

“They are someone from same standard so we can’t moan as well as playing at home so I’m happy with that,” said Easterlow.

“I’ve done a bit of digging around and they beat the team who are top of the league above them in the last round to play us so it will be a tough game by looks of it.

“I would love to equal the club’s best-ever record and get to round four but one round at a time.”

A fine strike from Liam Naven-Jones put Racers on their way to victory on Saturday and Easterlow admitted the striker is still operating at less than 100 per cent.

“We always have goals in us.

“Liam’s finish was top-drawer. He has that in his locker and it was a great day to come up with it again.

“He has been out through injury and was thrown back in a little earlier than ideal but he came up trumps.”

Racing Club return to league action on Saturday when they travel to Paget Rangers who lie above them on goal difference.