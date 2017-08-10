Courtney’s Swansea switch ‘not ideal timing’

Paul Holleran admits Courtney Baker-Richardson’s move to Swansea City has come at the worst possible time.

The 21-year-old is expected to link up with the Swans’ Development squad subject to a medical, with an undisclosed fee coming Leamington’s way.

Milan Butterfield

With Liam Canavan and James Mace having suffered recurrence of injuries picked up in pre-season and Joe Magunda and Callum Gittings struggling with knocks, the loss of the Coventry-born forward is set to further deplete Brakes’ already threadbare resources.

“We were aware of the interest from Swansea and the interest from Leicester and I would say that both clubs have been fair with Leamington,” said Holleran.

“But it’s not ideal timing.

“Mace has broken down and Liam has broken down and it has been a tough old week.

“The hard pitch on Saturday took it toll and with it being our first game back at this level. I think that showed on Tuesday night in the last half-hour. We faded.

“It’s all about tuning back into the level of this league.

“But why we play so many games in a short space of time I don’t know.

“The players need more time to recover.

“It’s alright for your Salfords and Darlingtons who have 20 players and it doesn’t matter much who plays.

“[The loss of Baker-Richardson] has stretched us a little.”

Holleran brought in youngster Milan Butterfield on a month’s loan from Walsall in midweek and the Bermudian midfielder was a late substitute in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Tamworth.

However, while further additions are clearly needed, Holleran said his side could help themselves by cutting out the errors which dogged both the opening-day victory at Gainsborough Trinity and the midweek loss to the Lambs.

“The lessons from their first two games that need to be learned are the times the goals were conceded and the manner of them,” said Holleran.

“We’re not good enough that we can keep chasing games.

“The plus points are that we showed lots of character and guts and the resilience needed in this league and in spells we’ve played really well.

“It’s so hard to pick up points away from home. Telford won just two away games last season and we’ve got one already.

“At Gainsborough we had three good chances and scored two, while on Tuesday night we had five and scored one.

“At this level of football you’ve got to take chances.

“But with a little better game management we could have had four points on the board.”

Brakes entertain Southport on Saturday with the Sandgrounders arriving at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium having won both their opening matches.

They then venture to Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday evening who, in contrast, have lost both of theirs.