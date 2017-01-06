Belief remains for Brakes despite their derby despair

Paul Holleran says he will not allow negativity to creep in despite a winless festive period.

Banbury’s last-gasp victory on Monday followed a late equaliser from Stratford on Boxing Day and has seen Leamington’s lead at the top of the Southern Premier Division cut to two points.

However, ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with title rivals Chippenham, Holleran says his side is still the one holding all the cards.

“We’re still in a good position and we’ve got plenty of belief,” said Holleran.

“There’s some good teams in this division and no easy rides.

“The teams that go up as winners or through the play-offs don’t have it all their own way and we’ve got to show what we’re about.

“It’s very competitive at the top of the table and there are still six or seven teams who will fancy themselves.

“But because of having points on the board we can afford to have a blip and we’re still in a position 20-odd teams would love to be in.

“I’m not going to let one mistake and two local derbies throw us off course.”

n Darren Pond has had a scan this week to confirm the full extent of his knee injury, while Jamie Hood has returned to light jogging.