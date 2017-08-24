Whitnash come from behind to take over at top

Whitnash Town moved two points clear at the top of the Coventry Alliance Premier Division in midweek courtesy of a battling 3-2 win at newly promoted Dunlop.

Whitnash had to come from two goals down after Wender Mayo headed home a superb cross from former Coventry City player Jacob Blackwell in the 12th minute which was followed by another headed goal from Rique Donald just short of the half-hour mark.

Town gave themselves a lifeline four minutes before the interval when Danny Nelson slid home a Richard Powell cross and were much improved in the second half.

The visitors levelled when Craig Watkin picked out Ciaran Houston who smartly guided the ball into the far corner of the net in the 58th minute.

They then deservedly moved in front when Watkin’s clearance was chased down by Nelson who blocked Dunlop keeper Josh Thompson’s attempted clearance and then rounded him to roll the ball into an empty net.

On Saturday, Town were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by visitors Coventry Copsewood.

Nelson rounded the visiting keeper only to see his effort scrambled off the line and was harshly adjudged offside in the 18th minute after converting a Josh Cole cross.

It took Whitnash until the 83rd minute to get the breakthrough, Wright smashing the ball home from seven yards after the referee had waved play on following a foul on Cole.

However the lead did not last long, with Copsewood capitalising on sloppy marking to restore parity.

Whitnash entertain newly promoted Triumph at Acre Close tomorrow (2.15pm).