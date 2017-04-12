Leamington FC Veterans got the better of Dynamo Leamington in a thrilling Division Three Cup final at Racing Club Warwick on Sunday.

Dynamo took the lead early on through an Ashley Rowley finish but the Veterans struck back to level before the interval, Jim Canning popping up to finish a neat move.

Rowley added a second to restore Dynamo’s advantage which they held until ten minutes from full-time.

However, Vets found a second wind and equalised courtesy of a smart finish from Dave Care who then rifled a shot in off the post in the 84th to give his side the silverware.

HRI Wellesbourne lifted the Sean Horgan Memorial Cup on what proved an eventful evening for Matty Nutt.

Nutt’s own goal put Murphy’s Bar ahead before he struck in the right net a minute before the break to restore parity.

David Jones put Murphy’s Bar back in front on the hour, but Nutt’s second of the game took the tie to penalties which HRI won 4-2.

The Cancer Supplementary Cup final will be an all-Division One affair after Khalsa and Harbury Albion both saw off Division Four opposition.

An Ed Kostiuk double and a Chris Harris strike helped Harbury to a 3-1 win at Wolseley UK, while Suki Nijjar, Talveen Nagi and Mathew Wootton were on target for Khalsa in their 3-0 success at Lillington Juniors.

Fellow Division One side Bishops Itchington are into the final of the Andy Campbell Cup after a 4-2 win at Stockton,

Bishops needed extra-time, however, after goals from Jordan Cox and Josh Turton were cancelled out by Joel Bennett and Simon Rhodes.

Gareth Williams put Bishops 3-2 up seven minutes into the additional 30 and their passage was secured when Damien Faulkner converted from the spot.

Both outstanding second-round ties also went to extra-time.

Sebastian Rockliff’s 89th-minute strike brought Radford Semele back on level terms after Kristoffer Burbury had given Heathcote Athletic the lead and with no further secoring, it was the Division One side who progressed 5-4 on penalties.

Ashley Brammer’s extra-time strike took Ettington Rovers through at the expense of Kineton S&SC after the 90 minutes had finished one apiece.

Mark Flowers and Carl Taylor were the scorers in normal time.

In Division Two, HRI Wellesbourne moved level on points with second-placed Warwick Juniors courtesy of Andrew Tomlin’s 60th-minute strike.

AFC Warwick are five points clear at the summit of Division Three after doubles from Daniel Gummery and Daniel Morris helped them to a 4-1 win over Chadwick End.

Jim McCarthy responded for the visitors.

Further down the table, Real Barston moved a point behind Grist Mill, albeit having played seven games less, after beating their hosts 7-2.

Oliver Stocks grabbed a hat-trick for Real, with Matt Gillett (2), Gareth Davies and Damien Maher also on target.