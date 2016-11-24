Goalkeeper Mason turns goalscorer as Leamington Hibs return to the top

Leamington Hibs returned to the top of Division One, albeit having played two games more than Westlea, with a 4-2 win at Bishops Itchington.

Quickfire goals from Darren Proctor and Ashley Kitchen wrapped up the win for the visitors after earlier goals from Matthew Houghton and keeper Ryan Mason who opened the scoring with a long punt forward.

Ben French and Matt Trinder were on target for the home side.

At the opposite end of the table, two goals apiece from Liam Naven-Jones and Jordan Rooke helped Wellesbourne beat Murphys Bar 5-4 to earn their first league victory of the campaign.

Calum Naven-Jones was also on the mark for Wellesbourne, with David Jones (2), Liam Collins and Luke Pittaway responding for the visitors.

Harbury Albion eased their drop fears with a 3-2 success at Khalsa.

Thomas Callaghan scored twice for the visitors, with Rickie Sheasby also notching.

Bruno Seguin and Gurjinder Singh got the home goals.

Goals from Josh Tiff and Tom Wyatt earned Warwick Wanderers a 2-2 draw at Mid-Warwickshire Police who responded through Nick Brunton and Jimmy Gethins.

Midland Rangers dropped their first points of the season in Division Two, going down to a 7-3 defeat at the hands of HRI Wellesbourne.

Greg Eales scored a hat-trick for HRI, with Charlie Mitchell, Sam Mitchell, Vitor Machado and Dale Francis chipping in.

James Williams scored twice after the break for Rangers.

Warwick Juniors took advantage of Rangers’ slip-up to take over top spot courtesy of a 6-2 victory at home to Heathcote Athletic.

Jamie Campton scored twice in the first half for Juniors, with Daniel Bates also on target. Two Nick Keenan replies ensured they only took a slender lead into the break, but further goals from Campton and Bates and a Josh Shirley strike ensured the points went to Warwick.

Stockton remain winless after goals from Ryan Walton, Sam Guest and Kevin Archibold gave hosts Leek Wootton a 3-2 win, while Kenilworth Town Rangers and Khalsa Reserves played out an entertaining 4-4 draw.

Rangers looked to have the points sewn up when, following goals from Connor Ratcliffe (2) and Callum Gellender, Martin McGeenan struck in the 65th minute to put them 4-1 up.

However, David Benton’s second of the game five minutes later reduced the deficit and Morgan Genthialon and Amritpal Johal completed the recovery.

AFC Warwick maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Three with a 3-1 win at Ettington Rovers, Ricky Barby scoring twice.

Dynamo Leamington are five points back in second after a 4-1 win at home to Liberal Club C, Ryan Woodward helping himself to a hat-trick.

Jim McCarthy went one better, scoring four in Chadwick End’s 5-1 win at Foresters Arms.

Grist Mill climbed to third with a 3-2 success at Leamington FC Vets for whom Carl Meah netted two. Reece Robins, Tom Scott and Ruben Bastos edged Mill home.

Matt Gillett helped himself to a double as Real Barston beat Leamington Juniors 4-0 to claim only their second league win of the campaign.

Lillington Juniors continue to lead the way in Division Four, with Tarik El Hage scoring four in their 5-2 romp at home to HRI Wellesbourne Reserves.

Athletico Murphys remain their nearest challengers after Anthony Stevenson and Mark Hickey gave them a 2-1 win at home to Castle Rangers.

However, Stockton Reserves lost ground after being held to a 5-5 draw at Chadwick End Reserves. Connor Smith and Ethan Galloway both grabbed doubles for the hosts for whom Charlie Kingsley also notched.

Richie Davies, Sam Rose, Joe Cutler, Ruben Padin and Sam Gilbert provided the replies.

The clash of the bottom two went Wolseley UK’s way, with Ryan Barnard notching twice in a 4-2 win over Long Itchington, while Archie Evans, Tom Austn and Giovanni Turturici were on target as Whitnash United won 3-1 at Hampton Magna.

Sion Humphries scored twice as Radford Albion beat Kineton S&SC 3-1 in the preliminary round of the Cancer Cup.