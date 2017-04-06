Chadwick End are spot on in the Maurice Billington Cup final

Chadwick End fought back three times before overcoming AFC Warwick 5-4 on penalties to win the Maurice Billington Memorial Cup at Townsend Meadow.

AFC were the brighter side from the off and went ahead through Ricky Barby only for Chadwick End to equalise on the half-hour mark through Tez Morton.

Barby re-established the Warwick side’s lead after the interval but Ross Jackson struck five minutes later to make it 2-2.

With less than ten minutes to go, AFC Warwick looked to have clinched the victory through Daniel Long, only for Morton to rifle home his second of the game four minutes from time after good work on the left wing.

Chadwick End then had their goalkeeper to thank for a sudden-death save as they edged home with their sixth kick of the shootout.

Two goals from Corey Edwards helped Wolseley UK to a 3-1 win over Kineton S&SC in the Division Four Cup final, also at Racing Club Warwick.

Kineton took the lead on the half-hour courtesy of a neat finish on the edge of the six-yard box from Ian Mair.

Corey Edwards levelled from the penalty spot five minutes before the break after Michael Nkabinde was unceremoniously flattened in the box.

Wolseley then took control of the game in the second half, with Ryan Barnard putting them in front and Edwards grabbing his second of the game in the 82nd minute.

In Division One, two goals from Sukhraj Heer helped Khalsa to a 4-2 win over Mid-Warwickshire Police.

Suki Nijjar and Michael Johnson also notched for he home side, with Nick Brunton and Bogdan Ene replying for Police.

Midland Rangers extended their lead at the top of Division Two to seven points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Radford Albion.

Marc Passey gave Rangers the lead a minute before the break but Albion struck back five minutes into the second half and it needed a Stephen Fletcher strike in the 79th minute to give the leaders the points.

The top two in Division Three had contrasting victories last Sunday.

Leaders Dynamo needed a 70th-minute Ashley Rowley strike to see off the challenge of Real Barston, while AFC Warwick had no such worries, thrashing Foresters Arms 9-0.

Daniel Morris scored a hat-trick for AFC, with Daniel Long and Steven Sheepy chipping in with doubles.

Oliver Gorman and Alex Sharp completed the rout.

Leamington FC Vets suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Wroxton, Steven Walton and Jamal Draoui doing the damage.

In Division Four, doubles from Alex Delday and Guy Allen gave HRI Wellesbourne Reserves a 4-0 win at home to Long Itchington.

