Berry brace heaps further misery on Wellesbourne as they bow out of cup

Wellesbourne’s sorry season took a turn for the worse last Sunday when they were dumped out in the third round of the Unison Challenge Cup by Division Three outfit Wroxton.

Two goals from Kevin Berry gave Wroxton a 2-1 win over the side who currently prop up Division One.

Harbury Albion needed extra-time to see off the challenge of Leamington FC Vets.

Lawrie Kendall and Olly Hitchcox eventually gave them a 4-2 win after goals from Lewis Califano and Adam Johnson had been cancelled out by Lee Constable and Philip Davies in normal time.

In an all-Division One Andy Campbell Cup second-round tie, two goals from Gareth Williams helped Bishops Itchington to a 3-0 success at Khalsa. Johnny Adair was also on target for the visitors.

Division One leaders Westlea Wanderers enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win at HRI Wellesbourne in the first round of the Cancer Cup.

Craig Watkin scored twice for the top-flight outfit, with Josh Cole and Lee Scott also notching. Greg Eales replied for the home side.

Division Three side Real Barston knocked out Stockton with James McDowey scoring twice in a 3-2 win.

Oliver Stocks grabbed Barston’s third, with Will Wall and Joel Bennett the Stockton scorers.

In Division One, Warwick Wanderers beat Murphy’s Bar 2-0 to climb above Leamington Hibs into second, albeit having played two games more.

Travis Lea scored both Wanderers goals.

Hibs dropped a place due to their 2-1 defeat at home to Radford Semele.

Ian Groves and Paul Wilkinson struck in the first half to earn Radford Semele the points, with Craig Wallsgrove responding for the hosts.

Division Two leaders Warwick Juniors were held to a 1-1 draw by Radford Albion, with Paul Murray levelling after Ryan Oldham had opened the scoring for Juniors.

Midland Rangers took full advantage, beating Leek Wootton 3-0 with goals from Marc Passey, Luke Vuckovic and James Bramwell to cut the gap at the top two six points with three games in hand.

Kenilworth Town Rangers’ drop fears increased after they went down to a 5-2 defeat at Heathcote Athletic.

Jamie Renolds scored a brace for the visitors but a Chris Collier double and further strikes from John Aston, Daniel Dennehy and James Carro saw the points going the home side’s way.

AFC Warwick moved nine points clear at the top of Division Three after beating Ettington Rovers 5-2 and seeing Dynamo Leamington held by Chadwick End.

AFC Warwick and Ettington were locked together at 2-2 with 25 minutes left to play, Glen Matthew and Bryan Wilkins cancelling out goals from Ricky Barby and Daniel Long.

However, Long doubled his tally in the 75th minute before Barby went on to complete his hat-trick with two goals in the final ten minutes.

Dynamo needed a Daniel Blohm strike to salvage a point at Chadwick End after James McCarthy had put the home side 2-1 up.

Seb Burton had earlier opened the scoring for Dynamo.

Athletico Murphy’s’ position at the top of Division Four was strengthened despite the league leaders not being in action last Sunday.

Nearest challengers Lillington Juniors were held to a 3-3 draw at Wolseley UK, while third-placed Castle Rangers suffered a 4-2 defeat at Stockton Reserves.

Juniors had to fight back from 3-1 down to gain a point at Wolseley after Corey Edwards (2) and Ryan Barnard had put the hosts 3-1 up.

Tarik El Hage halved the deficit in the 72nd minute before Edward Guerra levelled with three minutes remaining. Augustine Matsitsipo was Juniors’ other scorer.

John Ahearne’s double helped Stockton to their victory over Rangers, with Joe Cutler and Richie Davies also netting.

Strikes from Angus Rose and Tom Warner gave Long Itchington a 2-1 win at Kineton S&SC, who had opened the scoring through Mark Flowers.