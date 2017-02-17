AFC Warwick’s fightback comes to nothing against Westlea Wanderers

Westlea Wanderers were given a scare before swatting aside AFC Warwick in the fourth round of the Unison Challenge Cup.

The Division One leaders looked to be in control an hour in, leading through goals from Craig Watkin (2), Ryan Billington and Luke Cole.

However, despite a further goal from Lee Scott, replies from Ashley Knights, Alex Sharp and Oliver Gorman brought it back to 5-3 with 15 minutes remaining.

Luke Church and Jake Montgomery then restored Westlea’s control with two goals inside the final ten minutes.

James Quinlan scored a hat-trick as Mid-Warwickshire Police eased past Wroxton 5-1.

Bogdan Ene and Peter Freedman were also on target for the hosts with Reece Bayliss replying for the Division Three side.

In the second round of the Cancer Cup, Bishops Itchington won 3-1 at Real Barston.

Jamie Simpson scored twice for the visitors, with Johnny Adair also on target. Jonathan Dawson notched the Real Barston reply.

Murphys Bar are deep in relegation trouble in Division One after suffering a 4-2 defeat at home to Khalsa.

Doubles from Michael Johnson and Suki Nijjar put Khalsa four goals to the good before two goals inside a minute from David Jones and Jamie Byrne gave Murphys, who have played six games more than rock-bottom Wellesbourne, a glimmer of hope.

Radford Semele boosted their prospects of a runners-up spot with a 2-0 win at home to Harbury Albion, Mark Anderson and Jamie Duffy with their goals.

Midland Rangers’ 6-3 win at leaders Warwick Juniors blew the Division Two title race wide open.

Thomas Williams scored three times for the second-placed side, with Luke Vuckovic (2) and Danny Chinn also on the scoresheet.

Jamie Campton (2) and Dean Perry replied for the league leaders.

Third-placed HRI Wellesbourne remain in contention after a Sam Mitchell brace and a Greg Eales strike gave them a 3-0 win at home to Heathcote Athletic.

Radford Albion are also in the promotion mix after a four-goal salvo from Adrian Reeves helped them to a 7-1 success at Khalsa Reserves.

Daniel Riley (2) and Brodie Cullinan also got in the act for Albion, with Niall McPherson grabbing Khalsa’s consolation.

At the opposite end of the table, Kenilworth Town Rangers remain deep in relegation trouble after suffering a 3-2 defeat at Leek Wootton, Chris Lewis with two of the Wootton goals.

In Division Three, Forester Arms eased their drop fears with a 3-2 win at home to fellow strugglers Ettington Rovers. Matthew Jones, Roberto Ciuffini and Matthew Willoughby were the home side’s scorers.

Ryan Yearsley’s 88th-minute strike wrapped up a 4-2 win for Dynamo Leamington at Liberal Club C, while Leamington FC Vets got the better of a nine-goal thriller with Grist Mill.

Paul Lee scored twice for the Vets, with Carl Meah, Lee Constable and Jamie Barr also on target.

Grist Mill replied with two Tom Scott penalties and a Jordan Gold strike.

s Kineton S&SC inflicted a surprise defeat on Athletico Murphy’s with Jack Stowe’s 58th-minute strike earning them a 3-2 success.

A James Campion double head earlier put Kineton 2-0 up, only for Thomas Crowley and Bradley Owen to level it up before the break.

Lillington Juniors took advantage of Athletico’s slip-up to take over at the top courtesy of a 5-1 win at home to Stockton Reserves.

Alessandro Zanchi, Ryan Cranton, Gavin Reynolds and Ashley Reynolds were on target for the hosts.

A Jake Allies-Proctor hat-trick helped third-placed Castle Rangers to a 6-3 victory at Hampton Magna.

James Hickey (2) and Daniel Hargreaves were also on target for the visitors, with Alex Foster and Ashley Turnbull replying.

Second-half goals from Michael Nkabinde and Matthew Rochford earned Wolseley UK a 2-0 win at home to Whitnash United.