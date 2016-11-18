Holleran full of praise for the impact of his fringe players

Leamington boss Paul Holleran said the performances of his fringe players in the Birmingham Senior Cup victory over Nuneaton augurs well for their remainder of their league campaign.

Goals from Jack Edwards and Ryan Rowe sealed a 2-1 win against the Conference North full-timers but it was the contributions of Tom James, Callum Gittings, Joe Magunda and Ben George which gave Holleran the most satisfaction.

“The lads who have been on the bench were excellent,” said Holleran.

“It’s great for me and a reminder to a few that these lads want to get in the team.”

Brakes return to Southern Premier League action tomorrow when they entertain Hayes & Yeading.

Ryan Quinn should be the only absentee after suffering an injury in the League Cup loss at Stratford.