Holleran: Display was worlds apart from Highgate low

Leamington boss Paul Holleran praised a “functional” performance from his side after two late goals saw off Midland League Premier Division side Westfields in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Substitute Colby Bishop scored Brakes’ first and won the penalty for their second and Holleran said his introduction, along with that of Ahmed Obeng, had helped swing the tie Brakes’ way.

‘The game wasn’t really any different to what we expected,” said Holleran after the match.

“We were hoping that we could press the game hard early on and maybe force errors, but to be fair they dealt with it well and you could see why they have had so many good results there in cup competitions.’

“We were what you have to be when playing away from home.

“We were nice and solid without being at our best. We were very functional, disciplined apart from the one incident and we limited them to one shot on target in the whole game.

“I was hoping that in the second half as the game opened up, our subs would make a difference and that’s what happened and in the end I don’t think anyone can deny that we deserved to win the game.

“It was a good cup game, Westfields were great hosts and very gracious in defeat.

“I am just happy that our supporters have been able to have a good FA Cup day out and we’re delighted to be in draw for the next round.

“We put in a very workmanlike and solid performance, and basically today we were all the things that we weren’t at Highgate last year.”