Fagge falls just short of a home victory at the second Monty 5

Athletes set off at the start of the Monty 5. Pictures: Tim Nunan

The sun shone for athletes competing in the Leamington C&AC-hosted Monty 5 on Sunday which made up the second race in this year’s Warwickshire Road Race League.

The 5k race, in its second year, saw runners start with a loop-and-a-half of the Edmondscote track before venturing out into Victoria Park for two loops. Runners then returned to the home of Leamington C&AC for a final lap of the track.

Laura Pettifer enjoys the moment as she overtakes Steve Webb.

Leamington’s Lewis Fagge was unable to provide a home victory after just failing to overhaul long-time leader Joseph McCloud (Coventry Godiva).

McCloud finished in 16:54, with Fagge just a second back.

Pete Soley led Spa Striders’ men home in a new personal best of 17:12 to finish fifth overall.

Leamington C&AC’s Greg West was two seconds back in sixth.

Pete Soley takes a turn ahead of Steve Marr.

Kenilworth Runners’ youth section is starting to produce some good runners and two of them, Stanley Doxey (9th in 17:41) and Adam Houghton (14th in 17:59), were among the six counters in the winning seniors’ team.

In-form Steve Marr (17:20) was first home for Kenilworth in seventh position, with Ben Taylor (10th in 17:48), Matt Dyer (16th in 18:10) and Pete Bryan (28th in 18:38) making up the rest of the team.

In addition there were some fine runs in support from Jim Sawle (29th in 18:44), Neil Sheward (37th in 19:27) and Matt Griffiths (42nd in 19:39) to help Kenilworth finish first masters’ team.

Spa Striders’ Dave Lithgow knocked more than a minute off his previous PB to finish in 23:50, while Nick Adams (23:59) was the happiest runner on the course, returning from injury to run his first race since September 2015.

Gavin Fowler

After a string of second-place finishes, Spa Striders’ Charlotte Everard ran 19:38 – a PB by more than a minute –to win the ladies’ race.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer was second lady and first V35 in 19:41.

She was followed by Striders’ Mel Venables who, racing at the end of a 16-mile training run, still managed a PB of 21:03 to finish third lady and first V35 (20:03).

Carolyn Wilkinson was first V45 in 20:27 as Striders claimed the team points, while Jude Baum set a new V55 club record of 23:14.

Kenilworth Runners’ Esther Illman was fourth lady in 20:05, with Gail Audhali and Jane Phillips finishing together in 21:11 for the 13th and 14th female positions to place the Green Army second on the day.

There were 190 finishers.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 8, Paul Edwards (Spa Striders, 17:35); 11, Adam Notley (Spa Striders, 17:53); 17, Chris McKeown (Spa Striders, 18:10); 18, Gavin Fowler (Leamington C&AC, 18:11); 23, Jason Hill (Leamington C&AC, 18:28); 25, Craig Biggerstaff (Leamington C&AC, 18:34); 26, Garrath Schule (Leamington C&AC, 18:35); 33, John Knibb (Leamington C&AC, 19;03); 34, Andrew Bonjour (Spa Striders, 19:07); 36, Andrew Cooknell (Leamington C&AC, 19:24); 39, Keith Wilson (Spa Striders, 19:36); 41, Rob Wilson (Leamington C&AC, 19:35); 45, Simon Parsons (Spa Striders, 19:47); 47, Brian Miller (Leamington C&AC, 19:52); 51, Andrew Higgins (Leamington C&AC, 20:14); 53, Steve Webb (Leamington C&AC, 20:20); 54, Nick Varey (Spa Striders, 20:20); 62, Colin Bailey (20:29); 67, Laura Peake (Spa Striders, 20:41); 71, Mark Alldritt (20:51); 72, Ryan Baker (20:54); 77, Rob Nash (Spa Striders, 21:03); 78, Susie Tawney (Leamington C&AC, 21:04); 80, Simon West (Leamington C&AC, 21:09); 81, Elaine Sherwin (Leamington C&AC, 21:10); 82, Kate Gadsby (Spa Striders, 21:10); 88, Barry Elkington (21:29); 92, Matt Leydon (Spa Striders, 21:35); 93, Pamela Grimwade (21:36); 94, Gary Craine (21:38); 96, Bethan Gwynn (Spa Striders, 21:49); 98, Mark Whitehouse (Spa Striders, 21:51); 99, Andy Pope (Spa Striders, 21:52); 102, Nadine Lee (Spa Striders, 22:03); 103, Sam Fowle (22:04); 104, Paul Quinney (Spa Striders, 22:11); 108, Helene Wright (Spa Striders, 22:27); 110, Kelly Nicholl (22:37); 111, Rob Smart (22:41); 112, Martin Belcher (22:41); 116, Roger Fagge (Leamington C&AC, 22:53); 120 Bella Doxey (23:08); 121, Hannah Sudell (23:12); 125, Claudine Piper (Spa Striders, 23:17); 126, Richard Clifton (Leamington C&AC, 23:24); 130, Linda Fullaway (23:40); 133, Rebecca Lonergan (Spa Striders, 23:48); 136, Lucy Marcovitch (Spa Striders, 24:03); 138, Kerrie Flippance (24:11); 147, Rachel Armstrong (24:39); 151, Carol Blower (Leamington C&AC, 25:01); 154, Alistair Kirkwood (25:07); 155, Michelle Oxtoby (25:07); 158, Helen West (Leamington C&AC, 25:31); 165, Amanda Holmes (26:04); 166, Delia Caruana (Leamington C&AC, 26:13); 167, Noel Butler (Leamington C&AC, 26:34).

Spa Striders’ Chris Wilson ran a new personal best of 42:30 at the Birmingham 10k to warm up nicely for Sunday’s Stratford Half.

Mike Mannion also ran a PB, clocking 39.31 for his first sub-40 10k.

Fellow Strider Andi Dunn took part in the Thames Path 100 Mile Ultra, completing the course in a well-deserved sub-24-hour target, 23:19:51.

Meanwhile, Leamington C&AC’s younger athletes competed in the Youth Development League competition in Coventry at the weekend.

With a challenging head wind along the 100m straight the athletes showed true determination despite the conditions.

Morgan Reeves won the 400m in a time of 50.9, achieving a PB in the process, while Drew Sinnott continued his fine form with a first in the shot and a second in the long jump courtesy of a leap of 6.05m (PB).