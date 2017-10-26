Excellence from Smith wins her three Youth trophies

Avenue’s Hannah Smith won the English Bowls Youth Development Scheme Centre of Excellence Finals at Melton Mowbray last Sunday.

The finals consisted of 16 senior (12 to 16 year olds) and 16 juniors (8 to 12 year olds) who first competed in a round-robin group of singles matches followed by a series of skills which they were marked on.

At the end of the skills, the four top-scoring players went through to a semi-final and final.

Smith won two and drew one of her round-robin matches to score 25 points.

She then followed that with 67 points from the skills to top her senior group.

A win over the fourth-placed player in the semi-final was followed by a victory over the second ranked player to give her the overall, top senior and skills trophies.