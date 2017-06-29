Burke’s peerless as Warwick total is just out of reach of Kings

Warwickshire League Division Five leaders Warwick got the better of a high-scoring draw against Kings Heath 2nds at Hampton Road on Saturday.

Warwick opted to bat first and for the fourth time this season their opening duo of Adrian Passey (30) and Graeme Burke cemented yet another 50-run partnership before Passey fell with the score on 83.

Naresh Airody and Burke built another 50-run partnership for the second wicket before Airody was bowled by opposing skipper Alex Homer for 15.

James Sood (68) and Burke then added 80 in quick time, with Burke knuckling down to hit his first 100 of the season.

He was eventually dismissed, chopping the ball back on to his stumps for a brilliant 114 off 116 balls.

Sood was caught at fine leg for 68 off just 45 balls with ten boundaries and two sixes.

Matthew Warren (27 not out) and vice-captain Rajan Bhatti (15 not out) took the score to 288 for five before Warren declared in the 43rd over, giving Kings Heath 57 overs to bat.

The visitors got off to a good start with Homer (28) and Hugh McDowell adding 45 for the first wicket before first-change Abhishek Sharma dismissed Homer lbw with the first ball of his spell.

McDowell and Sean Brown took the score on to 131 before both fell in quick succession, Passey bowling Brown for 26 and first team debutant Richard Ingram dismissing McDowell for 65.

Another 50-plus partnership between Stephen Setchell (50) and Javod Malik (21) kept the visitors in it but when both fell to Ashu Sharma (3-67) Warwick were in the box seat.

However, fine hitting from James Bird (43 not out off 35 balls) took the game to the wire.

Kings Heath needed 14 off the final over and Ingram kept his nerve, dismissing Bernard O’Connor for 19 as the visitors finished five runs short of victory on 284 for seven.

Warwick 2nds fell to a three-wicket defeat at fellow promotion hopefuls Nether Whitacre in Division Nine East.

After being put in on a slightly damp wicket, opener Jon Davis anchored the innings with an impressive 56 while wickets fell regularly around him.

When he departed, Warwick were looking a little short at 136 for six in the 36th over.

However, Alex Wood (25) and Joe Poole (32 not out) batted superbly to take the innings to the full allocation of 45 overs, ensuring Warwick had something to defend at 189 for eight.

When the leg-spin of Ed Hare removed Daniel Smith and Sudhakara Reddy Konda, outrageously caught Stuart Lawrence one-handed off Richard Rudnicki, the game was in the balance with the hosts on 83 for four.

But as Davis had done for Warwick, Whitacre found an anchorman in Gulvir Singh who scrapped his way to 48, adding 91 for the fifth-wicket with 12-year-old Tom Mousley.

Singh was eventually run out by Danny Robbins, sparking a wobble as three wickets fell for three runs.

However, Mousley, who survived numerous strong lbw appeals, guided his side to their target alongside Adam Hipkiss (10), finishing unbeaten on 51.