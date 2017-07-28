Avenue’s Wardrop Cup run loses its spark after defeat at home to Solihull

Have your say

Avenue’s run in the Wardrop Cup ended with a 3-2 defeat at home to Solihull.

Andy Smith (skip), John Harris and Peter Hooper came through to win the triples 18-12 after finding themselves trailing by a shot at five ends, while Mike Kelly (skip), Richard Burroughs, Mick Preedy and Barry Connolly eased to a 17-10 win in the fours.

Adam Smith struggled throughout his four-wood game and although he rallied from 12-3 down at ten ends to close the gap to three shots, eventually lost 21-14.

Nicky Walker had a closer game in the two-wood where she was edged out 13-11.

The pivotal game, however, was the pairs where Andy Sparkes skipped Mark Smith.

Three up at five ends, they were 18-16 down at 18 ends before moving in front 19-18 with an end to play. However, a 20-19 defeat meant the match went Solihull’s way.

Avenue were 76-67 winners in their mixed rinks game at Lillington.

Their highest winning rink was skipped by John Harris who, along with Karen Rheams, Paul Chapman and Graham Parker, cruised to a 24-9 success.

Preedy (skip), Tony Kent, Pat Harris and Richard Weare opened up an 11-1 lead at five ends on their way to a 26-15 win over Val Joyce, while Rick Hayes skipped Richard Muir, Christine Weare and David Deakin to a 16-16 draw against Phil Sampson, Sue Clarkson, June Sibbick and skip Ted Rheams.

The one winning rink for Lillington was skipped by Malcolm Welch, who along with Cherry Mathews, Andrea Henderson and Daniel Ellicott beat Stewart Aitken 27-10.

Avenue continued their winning form in their mixed triples match at home to Blossomfield, winning by 42 shots.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Phil Wadland with Ron Walton and Hazel Higgins who claimed a comprehensive 30-7 success.

Barry Connolly (skip), Christine Weare and Graham Parker were also in control of their game, coming out 23-8 winners.

Nicky Walker skipped Fran Parker and Richard Weare to a 24-15 win, while Bill Port (skip), Muir and Deakin fought back from 7-4 down to draw 14-14.

Aitken (skip), Mick Preedy and Sally Hayes also drew (13-13), while Rick Hayes’ trio suffered a 21-16 loss.