Avenue foursome make Nationals after semi-final win in county cup

Avenue ladies Hannah Smith, Lynn Houghton, Abbie Ward and Lisa Smith have qualified for the National Finals of the fours at Victoria Park in August.

The quartet earned their place after reaching the final of the Warwickshire County Fours by beating Hazel Goodman, Pat Gagg, Di Thurlbeck and Sue Hornsby 21-17.

Avenue had a convincing win at Southam in their mixed match, winning three of the four rinks to secure an 88-63 success.

The highest winning rink was skipped by John Harris, with Stewart Aitken, Karen Rheams and Terry Taylor who eased to a 33-17 victory.

Mike Kelly (skip), Barry Connolly, Sally Hayes and Richard Weare moved 5-2 up at five ends on their way to an 18-12 win and Rick Hayes (skip), Tony Farmer, Christine Weare and David Deakin were similarly in control, coming out on top 18-13.

The fourth rink saw a narrow defeat for Bill Port (skip), Richard Muir, Fran Parker and Keith Orme who were level at five and 11 ends but slipped to a 21-19 reverse.

Avenue lost the first leg of their annual memorial match at home to Kineton, winning just two of the five rinks to go down by six shots, 75-69.

The highest winning rink of Barry Connolly (skip), John Dolnes and Hazel Higgins were 4-0 down at five ends and 12-3 down at ten ends but rallied to win 16-13.

The other winning rink, skipped by Dean Whyte with Terry Taylor and Keith Orme, were 8-2 up at five ends and seemingly on their way to a comfortable win.

However, Kineton fought back to level after ten ends and the Avenue trio were forced to battle hard to secure a narrow 14-13 win.

Richard Weare (skip) Fran Parker and David Deakin were locked together at 5-5 after five ends but the visitors pulled away to win 20-14.

There was little to choose between Richard Muir (skip), Tony Kent and Christine Weare and their Kineton counterparts with the game tied at five and ten ends before the visitors eked out a 13-12 win,

The other losing rink was a pairs, with Richard Burroughs and Terry Taylor going down 16-13.