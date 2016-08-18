Rowheath roadworks cannot prevent personal bests from stacking up

There was a huge turnout from the district at the BRAT Rowheath 5k, the ninth race in the Warwickshire Road Race League.

The undulating two-lap course and problems posed by roadworks did not prevent a host of personal bests in a race won by the hosts club’s Jack Gray in 15min 16sec.

Kev Hope was first home for Kenilworth Runners, finishing 12th in 16:41, followed by Steve Marr (20th in 17:23).

Kenilworth’s men finished third overall behind BRAT, with Spa Striders fourth.

Paul Edwards led Striders home with a PB of 17:27, with Pete Soley (17:54, PB), Andrew Grimshaw (18:02, PB), Trevor Wilkinson (18:04), Ste Taylor (18:20) and Dan Fleming (18:34, PB) completing the men’s scoring team.

Fellow Strider Andrew Bonjour (18:53) went under 19 minutes for the first time, while Doug Rattray knocked 22 seconds off his previous best to clock 22:18.

Chris Hitchman was the first Leamington C&AC athlete in 19:52 for 88th, with Steve Webb (20:07) just missing out on a sub 20-minute clocking.

Susie Stannard was the first Striders lady to cross the line with a new best of 19:43, closely followed by Carolyn Wilkinson (19:48).

Fiona Edwards (20:46) and Kate Gadsby (21:25) completed the scoring ladies’ team, who finished second behind BRAT.

Anne Hurrell, who is in the middle of marathon training, finished in 21:45 and Sue Cox (21:47) dipped under the 22-minute mark for the first time.

Helene Wright took off more than a minute from last year to finish in 24:23 while Sandra Stokes knocked a massive two minutes off her 2015 time to cross the line in 25:13.

Leamington’s Susie Tawney won the FV55 category in 21:15, while Louise Andrews was the first Kenilworth lady to finish, coming home 128th in 21:31.

Selected other finishers (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 36, John Collingham (17:59); 46, Wayne Briggs (18:29); 48, Jason Hill (18:31); 53, Neil Sheward (18:50); 70, Richard Steel (19:20); 82, Richard Broadbent (19:41); 91, Mick Williams (19:57); 100, Hartwig Busch (Spa Striders, 20:30); 115, Andrew Higgins (Leamongton C&AC, 21:02); 126, Ryan Baker (21:26); 129, Clare Hinton (Spa Striders, 21:35); 132, Zara Blower (Leamington C&AC, 21:44); 136, Tom Williams (21:50); 144, Craig Phillips (22:21); 147, Adam Newton (Spa Striders, 22:47); 150, Stef Lunn (22:51); 168, Matt Leydon (Spa Striders, 24:25); 169, Carol Blower (Leamington C&AC, 24:25); 170, Amanada Wiggins (Spa Striders, 24:48); 172, Jane Phillips (24:41); 187, Alistair Kirkwood (26:05); 189, Graham Roberts (Leamington C&AC, 26:36); 190, Tom Dable (26:51); 191, Sam Moffatt (26:55); 193, Jodie Angold (27:32); 196, Pauline Dable (28:29).

Five Kenilworth Runners joined a field of 500 to run the Draycote 10k around Draycote Reservoir where conditions were warm but overcast with virtually no breeze.

First home for Kenilworth was Simon Corley, who was 20th overall and first V50 in a time of 40:10.

Laura Pettifer finished second lady and first LV35 in of 43:29.

Leamington C&AC’s Ross Woodward was 13th in 38:52, while clubmate Susie Tawney was fourth lady in 44:18.

The race was won by Rich Simkiss of McCarkiss Endurance Project in 33:42.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 22, Paul Okey (Leamington C&AC, 40:19); 167, Tom Dable (53:11); 216, Pauline Dable (56:01); 220, Angela Smith-Welch (56:46).